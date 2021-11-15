ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Franklin County House Fire

WDBJ7.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecording of daily morning newscast. Blustery and cold today with a good amount...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Rittenhouse after trial: 'Self-defense is not illegal'

Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday said after his acquittal in his homicide trial that "self-defense is not illegal." During a brief interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson 's film crew following the Wisconsin jury's verdict Friday afternoon, Rittenhouse was asked how he felt after being acquitted of all charges against him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Franklin County, VA
Government
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Rittenhouse acquittal sparks protests in cities across the US

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two protesters and injured another last year, sparked protests in cities across the United States this weekend. In Chicago, civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson led a demonstration on Saturday through the city’s downtown area, including on its busy commercial...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Franklin County House
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy