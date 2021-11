A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Salinans on multiple requested charges, including drug possession and battery of a law enforcement officer Wednesday. At approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed Ethan Cole, 30, of Salina, driving a Honda Civic in the 1200 block of University Place. The officer knew that Cole had a suspended driver's license and made a traffic stop as the vehicle was pulling into a driveway in the 100 block of N. West Place, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO