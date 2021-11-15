ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/TRY: New Highs Achieved as Turkish Lira Problems Grow

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew record highs have been made by the USD/TRY in early trading as the Forex pair has climbed above 10.00000. A look at nearly any technical chart shows the Forex pair has been within the grasp of a long-term bullish trend, and this is not likely coming to an end soon....

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Trying to Continue Recovering

The British pound initially dipped a little bit during the trading session on Thursday, but then rose again as we continue to see an upward correction of the massive selloff. At this point, I still believe that the 1.36 handle is a major resistance barrier, so it is going to take the market breaking well above there for me to circuiting bullish again. The market is more than likely going to run into resistance sooner rather than later, but it is worth noting that the US dollar was overbought, so this correction is probably needed.
Turkish lira hovers near record low after latest rate cut

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira recouped from early losses on Friday, a day after the unit weakened about 6% when the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, cut rates again and signalled more easing even as inflationary risks broadened. The lira stood at 11.0850, as of...
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers After the Massive Selloff

The Euro rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to break above the top of the hammer from the previous session. This is a classic recovery signal, although I do not necessarily think that things turn around for very long amount of time. This market will eventually go looking for resistance above that we can start shorting into, and my first area of interest will be the 1.14 handle. Not only is that a large, round, psychological figure, but it is also where we had previously seen a downtrend line. Because of this, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, with the possibility of an exhaustive candle that we can jump on.
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Breaks Bullish Flag Pattern

Bitcoin has initially tried to rally during the day on Thursday, but the $60,000 level could not hold as support. That being said, we have found a little bit of a bounce at the 50 day EMA, which in and of itself might be something worth paying attention to. It is also worth noting that the bullish flag that we had formed has now been violated, so that does show a bit of a change in attitude. Because of this, little bit more caution may be called for, but quite frankly Bitcoin has a long way to go based upon various metrics and therefore I still remain bullish, despite the fact that we have seen such a significant selloff as of late.
Turkish lira on eight-day spiral to all-time lows

ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira gave up earlier gains and dropped as much as 2% to a new record low on Friday, a day after crashing 6% when the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, slashed rates and signalled more risky easing was on the way.
Turkish Lira Hits All-Time Low Before Country's Central Bank Meeting

The Turkish lira on Thursday continued its slide ahead of the country's central bank meeting. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 100 basis points to 15%, according to a Reuters poll. The currency fell to a record low of 10.98 against the dollar, but pared some losses...
BUSINESS
Turkish Lira decline opens door for Bitcoin adoption

Turkish Lira decline opens the door for Bitcoin adoption. The currency continues to decline against the dollar. Michael Saylor wants countries in inflation to consider Bitcoin. One of the reasons most traders enter the crypto sector and make investments is to recoup massive profits. Asides from that, other traders are forced into the market due to economic conditions. Such conditions as inflation necessitate that traders hedge their funds in case of a decline in the economy. Bitcoin is an excellent bet against inflation as it has worked wonderfully well for people who have invested in the asset in the past. The Turkish Lira is presently on a steep decline as inflation is taking over turkey, opening a gap for the adoption of Bitcoin.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Bearish Stability

The EUR/USD's attempts to correct upwards are still very weak, as the US dollar's gains are still helped by the imminent raising of US interest rates. Those expectations increased amid a torrent of important US economic data results that support this. The bearish collapse of the EUR/USD currency pair reached the support level of 1.1263, the lowest in 16 months, before settling around the 1.1320 level as of this writing. The euro is trading relatively flat after the latest crash as the Eurozone economy continues to show weak growth. Despite being one of the best currencies in advanced economies in 2021, its path toward the end of the year is unclear due to the lackluster economy in the post-pandemic world.
Forex Today: Turkish Lira Continues to Plummet

The Turkish Lira is continuing its long-term decline after again falling to a new record low price, after crossing 10 lira to the US dollar for the first time at the start of this week. We are likely to see a further advance in USD/TRY over the coming days, but be aware that trading this currency pair can be expensive and volatile. It is falling with very strong momentum, currently averaging about 3% per day against the US dollar.
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Profit-Taking Sell-Offs

The US Dollar Index retreated from its highest level in 16 months after hitting a major technical resistance level on the charts. Some analysts warned that a short period of profit-taking may be likely now after the US dollar's gains for four consecutive weeks. This explains the sudden decline in the price of the USD/JPY to the level of 113.93, after sharp gains that affected the 114.96 resistance, the highest in more than three years. The pair is settling around the level of 114.20 as of this writing.
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bearish Move Continues

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as the bearish price action took place slightly above the resistance level I had identified at $1.1467. Trades must be entered before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately...
USD/ZAR: High Resting Ground Could Become Shaken and Stirred

The USD/ZAR is within the higher realms of its long-term price range and is seemingly resting as the Forex pair awaits it next round of turbulence. Traders should not be lulled into a false sense of security and expect the consolidation which is being demonstrated to last much longer. Price velocity in the USD/ZAR has been strong and it is unlikely that the current value is a long-term value band.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Flag Signals Possible Pullback

Set a sell-stop at 1.3450 and a take-profit at 1.3350 (last week’s low). Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Set a buy-stop at 1.3490 and a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. The GBP/USD pair tilted upwards on Wednesday and early Thursday as the market reflected on the overall...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Breaks Through Selling Pressure

The British pound started to dip slightly on Wednesday but turned around to show signs of strength. At this point, the market has broken above the top of the inverted hammer/shooting star from the last couple of days, which is a very bullish sign. That being said, there is still a significant amount of resistance above extending all the way to the 1.36 handle. That is an area where we had seen the most recent selloff, so it will be interesting to see what happens next going forward. That being said, this is a market that will continue to see a lot of noisy behavior and I think what we have here is a situation where the British pound looks good, but it also needs to prove itself.
AUD/USD Forecast: AUD Breaks Below 0.73 Towards Trendline

The Australian dollar fell again on Wednesday to reach below the 0.73 level. This is an area that will attract a certain amount of attention, but more importantly, we have a significant uptrend line underneath. The question now is whether or not we will see some type of value hunting in this region? If we do break down below the uptrend line, then it opens up a flood of fresh selling, opening up the possibility of reaching down towards the 0.7150 level.
Euro Bounces Back, But The Turkish Lira Remains Unloved

New Zealand's central bank meets next week. It is widely expected to hike rates for the second time in the cycle. Overview: The US dollar's sharp upside momentum stalled yesterday near JPY115 and after the euro met (and surpassed) a key retracement level slightly below $1.1300. Led by the Antipodean currencies today, the greenback is mostly trading with a heavier bias. Among the majors, helped by a steadying of US yields, the yen is soft. In the emerging market space, the Turkish lira continues its headlong plunge while the yuan softened and the Mexican peso is off. Hungary's central bank surprised with a 70 bp hike in the one-week deposit rate. The JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is posting a small gain through the European morning. Disappointing tech results in China (Baidu and Bilibili) weighed on Chinese shares, but most markets in the region fell but Australia and Taiwan. Europe's Stoxx 600 is struggling to extend the six-day advance. US futures are also a little firmer. After yesterday's four basis point pullback, the US 10-year yield is little changed near 1.58%. European yields are 1-2 bp lower. Gold remains within Tuesday's range (~$1850-$1877), but the moment seen earlier last week has faded, and the yellow metal is trading choppily in a consolidative phase. The prospect of a coordinated sale of oil after China's announced it would tap its reserves for the second time saw the January WTI contract fall to $76.45, its lowest level since early October. Still, the price has stabilized in the European morning around $77 a barrel. The benchmark European natural gas contract (Netherlands) has extended yesterday's pullback. It settled a little below 75 euros last week, and after two days of declines, it is above 92 euros. Iron ore is also falling for a second session and is now lower on the week. Note that it settled October a little above $104 and is now around $86.40. Copper is lower for the fourth consecutive session. It is trading around $424, off $20.5 this week.
Turkish Lira Sinks As Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate

The Turkish lira sank further on Thursday as the central bank slashed interest rates for the third consecutive month following pressure to do so from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The bank cut its policy rate from 16 to 15 percent despite rising inflation and a fast-depreciating currency. The lira, the...
USD/TRY points to new all-time highs towards the 11.60 level – SocGen

The Turkish lira slumped to a fresh all-time low of 10.9680 against the US dollar before the CBRT decision. Economists at Société Générale expect USD/TRY to continue its march forward to the 11.60 mark. “We are aligned with the consensus for a 100bp cut in the one-week repo rate to...
