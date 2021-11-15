ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sembcorp to acquire 658MW renewable project portfolio in China

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSembcorp Energy (Shanghai) Holding, a subsidiary of Singaporean energy and urban development company Sembcorp Industries, has agreed to acquire a 98% interest in a 658MW renewable project portfolio in China. The company will acquire the assets from unlisted private equity infrastructure fund CGN Capital Partners Infrastructure Fund III and...

