Sembcorp to acquire 658MW renewable project portfolio in China

100 GW of wind and solar predominantly in the desert area. At the Climate Ambition Summit last December, President Xi Jinping announced that China will bring its total installed capacity of wind and solar power to over 1200 GW by 2030. Together with the renewable energy build-out target, growing the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to about 25 percent was also mentioned. Given the total wind and solar installed capacity by the time was only 535.6 GW, which means new build wind and solar over the next ten years will be more than 60GW annually in average, or the sum total of installations in the past two decades. Concerns were raised on resource adequacy to support such a scale of development.

