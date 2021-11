If you’ve been paying attention to the audio scene of late, you’re surely seeing a lot of action in the headphone arena. Well-known and respected speaker manufacturers like Focal have jumped into the arena with some first-class offerings, and in parallel, we’re seeing a whole lot of headphone amplifiers coming on the market as well. Now, Wells Audio has a unique headphone amplifier that allows you to tailor its sound to taste and to the strengths of your favorite headphone brand, and it offers a unique combination of solid-state circuitry to provide power, and tubes to increase musicality. The Wells Audio headphone amp simply does things other headphone amps can’t, and for that reason, I was eager to hear how it sounds.

