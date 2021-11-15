ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European financial services M&A activity dips in October

spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean M&A activity in the financial services sector edged downward in October, the first year-over-year decline since January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There were 89 deals announced in October, compared to 91 a year ago. The 2.25% decline follows a 10.7% year-over-year rise in deal-making...

www.spglobal.com

spglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: Prices slide amid European lockdowns, stronger US dollar

Crude oil futures moved sharply lower Nov. 19 as the market weighed the impacts of new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and a stronger US dollar. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX December WTI settled down $2.91 at $76.10/b and ICE January Brent moved $2.35 lower...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

European mobility hit by latest COVID surge as supply disruptions drag

Oil demand markers in most major European economies continued to fall in the week to Nov. 15, as governments react to rising COVID-19 cases in most countries while supply chain disruptions continue to drag on activity. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Mobility in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spglobal.com

Platts Asia bitumen MOC assessment process sees first trade since Nov 1 launch

Platts Asia bitumen Market on Close assessment process recorded its first trade on Nov. 19, since it launched on Nov. 1 FOB Singapore Bitumen PEN 60-70 and FOB South Korea Bitumen PEN 60-80 assessments. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. During the MOC process,...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

PE exits have surged past 2020 levels; global M&A tops $1 trillion again in Q3

S&P Global Market Intelligence offers our top picks of global private equity news stories and more published throughout the week. Note: The PE Pulse will not publish Friday, November 26. Your next issue will be Friday, December 3. Global private equity activity has entered record territory this year across several...
STOCKS
Reuters

European new car sales down in October - ACEA

BERLIN (Reuters) - New car registrations in Europe tumbled almost 30% in October as global semiconductor shortages continued to hurt vehicle supply, industry data showed on Thursday. With 798,693 cars sold in the region, this was the weakest result for a month of October since records began and the fourth...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Viewsroom: European bank M&A, De-Dutching Shell

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big lenders in the euro zone are doing deals, but not the kind investment bankers dream about. BNP Paribas is in U.S. retreat, BBVA bulks up in Turkey and KBC goes Bulgarian. Liam Proud explains. George Hay explains why the Anglo-Dutch oil major is dropping the Dutch bit.
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Paris accord Article 6 approval set to jump-start evolution of voluntary carbon market

VCM to see boost in credibility following UN Climate Conference adoption of article. Project certifiers already looking to reflect Article 6 rules. Split market with 'adjusted credits' and 'non adjusted' credits possible. The formal adoption the Paris climate accord's Article 6, following the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, is expected...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

Rio Tinto to invest $87 mil to increase Canadian low-carbon aluminum production

Rio Tinto will invest $87 million to increase its low-carbon aluminum production in Canada through the installation of 16 new smelting cells at its facility in Quebec, the company said Nov. 17. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The investment at the company's AP60...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

Banks can profit by helping firms implement ESG – Coalition Greenwich

Banks can strengthen existing client relationships and acquire new customers by helping companies understand and implement sustainability standards, especially with regard to corporate finance and treasury functions, according to a report by Coalition Greenwich, an analytics company owned by S&P Global. Many companies have embraced environmental, social and governance-linked securities,...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

Credit FAQ: Why China Property Firms Are Succumbing To Evergrande Effects

China Evergrande Group's liquidity strains, restrictive policies in China, and a few recent defaults have shut offshore funding for many developers in the country. S&P Global Ratings views this downturn as policy driven and expects authorities to finetune their measures to manage contagion risk. We believe they will, however, be reluctant to pull back their policies until entities meaningfully deleverage and operate within the authorized boundaries. That won't likely happen until 2023.
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

Listen: European road fuel market dynamics under a heavy oil complex backwardation

The strong backwardation in diesel and gasoline forward pricing is reflective of a tight fundamental picture for road fuels in Europe as demand steadily rises and refineries grapple with high crude feedstock and running costs as natural gas prices soar, curtailing supply. Amid this market tightness, inventories continue to draw as the opportunity cost of storage rises, reducing supply buffers. At the same time, refiner hedging is exacerbating the strength in calendar time spreads.
TRAFFIC
NBC Miami

European Central Bank Warns of Bubbles in Property and Financial Markets

In its biannual stability report on Wednesday, the euro zone's central bank mentioned vulnerabilities in property and financial markets. On property, it said risks of price corrections over the medium term have increased substantially amid rising estimates of house price overvaluations. The European Central Bank warned of stretched valuations in...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Fort Ross Ventures raises late-stage fund, expands European activity

Victor Orlovski, founder and managing partner at Fort Ross Ventures, told me the fund has closed the first $100 million of the $200 million fundraise. “We keep raising, and we aim to raise at least 300 [million], which is absolutely doable. Our typical check size is between 10 and 30 million; I think the average is around 20. We haven’t yet made any investments in Europe. We have just started building our European presence, and that is the reason I moved to Europe for a short while.”
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

Rosneft expands German refining footprint with move to buy Shell's Schwedt stake

Russian state oil giant Rosneft has acquired Shell's minority stake in the 230,000 b/d PCK Schwedt refinery in northeastern Germany, boosting its downstream footprint in Europe's biggest economy and fuel market. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Rosneft has exercised its pre-emption right for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

