Strictly Come Dancing had everyone in tears on Saturday night following the most emotional routine from Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice. The couple danced a moving Couple's Choice and tears were flowing before Rose even took to the dancefloor as she and her mother spoke about how she wouldn't allow her deafness define or restrict her. The middle part of their dance was stunning as the music stopped playing, allowing viewers a glimpse into Rose's life. After the couple danced their routine, tears began to flow as Motsi Mabuse delivered an emotional speech and Anton du Beke was seen tearing up as well.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO