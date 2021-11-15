1 person dead, another shot in Highbridge robbery over the weekend

New video released by police shows the moment a robbery turned deadly in the Highbridge neighborhood in the Bronx over the weekend.

Police say just before 5 p.m. Saturday, a shooting on Macombs Road near the corner of Inwood Avenue took the life of one man and sent another to the hospital.

In the video, three individuals wearing face coverings approach a 32-year-old and 46-year-old man.

Two of the suspects aimed their guns at the victims while the third suspect took what police say is a gold chain from the 32-year-old man. The alleged thieves then fire multiple gunshots as the victims attempt to run away.

Police say the younger man was hit in the torso and the older man was shot in the back. Police have identified the 32-year-old victim as Jonathan Pena. He later died at the hospital from his wounds. The 46-year-old victim is in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.