Gov. Hochul urges parents to get kids vaccinated ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

There is a new push today to get children vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging parents to get a shot for their children ahead of family gatherings.

“As Thanksgiving is approaching, this is the week that we can protect our grandparents, and our loved ones, and make sure that we will be there for the next Thanksgiving and celebrate Christmas together,” says Hochul.

The former head of the FDA is also warning of a surge in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving gatherings.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb says he anticipates and uptick in cases, but is urging everyone to remain vigilant and get vaccinated.

