ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Gov. Hochul urges parents to get kids vaccinated ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTmVy_0cwyoQ3900

There is a new push today to get children vaccinated ahead of the holidays.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging parents to get a shot for their children ahead of family gatherings.

“As Thanksgiving is approaching, this is the week that we can protect our grandparents, and our loved ones, and make sure that we will be there for the next Thanksgiving and celebrate Christmas together,” says Hochul.

The former head of the FDA is also warning of a surge in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving gatherings.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb says he anticipates and uptick in cases, but is urging everyone to remain vigilant and get vaccinated.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Scott Gottlieb
News 12

Hochul: Vaccinated kids will have chance to win full scholarship

Children who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will also have a chance to go to a SUNY or CUNY school for free – an incentive announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. “The 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' vaccine incentive scholarship is a five-week public outreach campaign, running through December 19, 2021, and consisting of a series of statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to New Yorkers 5-11 years of age to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa Parents Rush to Get Kids Vaccinated

RICHMOND (KPIX) — Friday was the first day that Contra Costa County was offering vaccination shots to residents ages 5 to 11. If the early turnout is any indication, parents — and their kids — are ready for the shots. “I got to leave school early,” said 6-year-old Audrey in Richmond. “A little nervous, but I’m really excited now that I’ve got my first dose.” For the first time in a long time, getting vaccinated meant standing in line for many as a lot of kids skipped school — with their parents — to take a step closer to the end of...
RICHMOND, CA
informnny.com

North Country health experts working to get kids vaccinated ahead of holidays

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, the virus remains prevalent in the North Country as the region nears the holiday season. As more age groups become eligible to receive certain COVID vaccines, local health experts are working to answer questions from North Country residents and address concerns.
WATERTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Gov#Christmas
cbslocal.com

Maryland Health Experts Urge Parents To Get Children Vaccinated

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A little more than a week has passed since children as young as five years old were cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, thousands of parents have brought their children to get the shot. According to figures provided by the Maryland Department of Health,...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wosu.org

With Pediatric Doses Approved, Parents Head To Get Their Kids Vaccinated

Central Ohio clinics and hospitals began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its recommendation for it. For some parents, it was a no-brainer to get their children vaccinated. After the CDC's announcement last week recommending pediatric...
KIDS
Covington News

BROWN: Parents encouraged to get kids age 5-11 vaccinated

This is an opinion article. My fellow pediatricians and I welcome the responsibility to get shots in little arms!. This comes, of course, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the unanimous approval for children ages 5 to 11 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccination is the best tool we have in combination with preventative measures to end this pandemic and protect our children and community.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
27east.com

Local Pediatricians Urge Parents To Get Kids Vaccinated

East End doctors are encouraging parents to consult with their child’s pediatrician now that every kid 5 years and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Last Tuesday, a... more. Francesco Jamie Pio Tamma of Southampton died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 21st. He was 17. ... 11 Nov 2021...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Vallejo Times-Herald

Parents make a point getting kids vaccinated in Vallejo

Kids eagerly await vaccinations as much as they await the last day of summer vacation. Or maybe seeing the dentist. Or eating broccoli. “I’m nervous,” said Dafne Toledo, 9. “I’m concerned,” said Evan Mendoza, also 9, who offered a brave front at a price. “If I don’t freak out, will...
VALLEJO, CA
KPBS

Parents use ‘mental health’ day to get kids vaccinated

Just a little more than half the students in the San Diego Unified School District appeared to have taken advantage of a controversial ‘mental health’ day on Friday. District officials' preliminary numbers show student attendance on Friday at about 48%. Students had the option of going to school or not.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News 12

News 12

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy