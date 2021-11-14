ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 14

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

UPMC provides COVID-19 update

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As we approach the holidays and winter months, medical professionals including Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease expert at UPMC, are seeing Covid-19 cases rise throughout Central Pennsylvania. "Covid is a respiratory virus, so we always worry about a fall surge of Covid cases precisely because that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswatch 16

Geisinger launches expansion of hospital in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Construction of a new medical office building is underway in Luzerne County. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center plans to make better health easier for patients in Luzerne County by offering specialty services on the hospital campus and increased appointment availability. The 160,000 square-foot clinic space will...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Newswatch 16

Students plant shade trees in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Equipped with shovels, students from the Wilkes-Barre Career and Technical Center walked through downtown Wilkes-Barre on a mission to plant new shade trees along the sidewalks. "This is the second year that we've been planting shade trees here in downtown Wilkes-Barre. We'll be planting ten trees this...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

'World's largest Christmas tree auction' held in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It's advertised as the largest Christmas tree auction in the world and it took place today in Union County. There are piles and piles of Christmas trees at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. People are here from all over the country to buy the trees at wholesale prices and sell them at their own tree farms.
UNION COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Thanksgiving food drive in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — With the holiday season approaching, food will be on the minds of many families in central Pennsylvania. The Cogan House Community Church in partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held a free food distribution drive. "We have a food pantry at Cogan House Community Church,...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Department Of Health
Newswatch 16

Welby sworn in to lead 113th District in Harrisburg

SCRANTON, Pa. — State Rep. Thom Welby, (D) Lackawanna County, was sworn in on Wednesday in Harrisburg to represent the 113th District in the State House. He will replace his former boss, now-senator Marty Flynn, who was elected to the State Senate after Sen. John Blake stepped down at the beginning of the year.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Broadband internet expanding in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — For some people in Wayne County, getting reliable internet service has been a challenge. Icon Technologies, based in Carbondale, has been trying to get broadband internet here for the past three and a half years. Wayne County received funding from the state to expand into rural areas,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Newswatch 16

Women's Resources thrift store reopens

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The wall is patched, the floors are brand new, and everything is back in place. It looks like nothing ever happened here inside Echo on Ann Street in Stroudsburg. "I couldn't wait to come back. We were closed and then I was coming back, then there was...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Healthwatch 16: Geisinger veterans serve country, community

DANVILLE, Pa. — Many Geisinger employees not only serve their community but also serve our country in the military. Dr. David Parker is a bariatric surgeon at Geisinger Medical Center and is also part of a trauma surgical team in the U.S. Army Reserves. He recently spent four months overseas, treating military and civilians in Syria.
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Teachers strike in Scranton drags on

SCRANTON, Pa. — The teachers union and the Scranton school board negotiated for several hours. The school board released a statement just before 1 a.m. on Monday. Hundreds of unionized teachers hit the picket line on November 3. After Sunday night's negotiating session, the school district released a statement. It...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Borough pushing to take back former jail

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The former Monroe County Jail on Courthouse Square in downtown Stroudsburg is filled with files from the past. The building itself is used for storage. The borough's mayor would like to see it used as something more useful to people and businesses downtown. But, the property is...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy