COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 7,604 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,674,328 on Friday, November 19. There were 96 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 32,825, according to the department.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As we approach the holidays and winter months, medical professionals including Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease expert at UPMC, are seeing Covid-19 cases rise throughout Central Pennsylvania. "Covid is a respiratory virus, so we always worry about a fall surge of Covid cases precisely because that...
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A lack of workers is forcing a restaurant in Luzerne County to close for good. That's according to a post on the Tipsy Turtle restaurant's Facebook page. The owners of the eatery near the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport say they do not have enough employees to staff...
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Construction of a new medical office building is underway in Luzerne County. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center plans to make better health easier for patients in Luzerne County by offering specialty services on the hospital campus and increased appointment availability. The 160,000 square-foot clinic space will...
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Equipped with shovels, students from the Wilkes-Barre Career and Technical Center walked through downtown Wilkes-Barre on a mission to plant new shade trees along the sidewalks. "This is the second year that we've been planting shade trees here in downtown Wilkes-Barre. We'll be planting ten trees this...
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It's advertised as the largest Christmas tree auction in the world and it took place today in Union County. There are piles and piles of Christmas trees at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. People are here from all over the country to buy the trees at wholesale prices and sell them at their own tree farms.
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — If you're driving through parts of central Pennsylvania over the next few days, you may see a woman pushing a yellow shopping cart. It's all part of Lura's Walk for Hunger. "I'm walking 32 miles over three days across four counties here in central Pennsylvania—starting at the...
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — With the holiday season approaching, food will be on the minds of many families in central Pennsylvania. The Cogan House Community Church in partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held a free food distribution drive. "We have a food pantry at Cogan House Community Church,...
TAMAQUA, Pa. — More than a dozen people are out of their homes after a fire in Schuylkill County. Crews were called to the place on Hunter Street in Tamaqua just after 9 a.m. The building houses seven apartments. According to the fire chief, careless smoking by someone on the...
SCRANTON, Pa. — State Rep. Thom Welby, (D) Lackawanna County, was sworn in on Wednesday in Harrisburg to represent the 113th District in the State House. He will replace his former boss, now-senator Marty Flynn, who was elected to the State Senate after Sen. John Blake stepped down at the beginning of the year.
HONESDALE, Pa. — For some people in Wayne County, getting reliable internet service has been a challenge. Icon Technologies, based in Carbondale, has been trying to get broadband internet here for the past three and a half years. Wayne County received funding from the state to expand into rural areas,...
DANVILLE, Pa. — Dr. Stan Martin is an infectious disease specialist at Geisinger in Danville. He says it seems more and more likely that COVID-19 will stick around and become a regular part of our lives. If so, it will become what doctors consider "endemic." "The definition of an endemic...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The wall is patched, the floors are brand new, and everything is back in place. It looks like nothing ever happened here inside Echo on Ann Street in Stroudsburg. "I couldn't wait to come back. We were closed and then I was coming back, then there was...
DANVILLE, Pa. — Many Geisinger employees not only serve their community but also serve our country in the military. Dr. David Parker is a bariatric surgeon at Geisinger Medical Center and is also part of a trauma surgical team in the U.S. Army Reserves. He recently spent four months overseas, treating military and civilians in Syria.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — High gas prices are giving drivers more to chew on as they look ahead to turkey day, and many are deciding to leave their cars parked. Gas prices won't show up on your list of things to be thankful for this time of year. Newswatch 16...
SCRANTON, Pa. — The teachers union and the Scranton school board negotiated for several hours. The school board released a statement just before 1 a.m. on Monday. Hundreds of unionized teachers hit the picket line on November 3. After Sunday night's negotiating session, the school district released a statement. It...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The former Monroe County Jail on Courthouse Square in downtown Stroudsburg is filled with files from the past. The building itself is used for storage. The borough's mayor would like to see it used as something more useful to people and businesses downtown. But, the property is...
Comments / 0