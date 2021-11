Here are the top 10 Fort Smith area high school football teams entering the first round of the state playoffs. 1. Booneville (9-1):The Bearcats scored all their 50 points in the first half against Perryville and needed just 29 plays to accumulate 348 yards, all on the ground. Brenden Dove led the defense with 10 tackles and Taden Rice had eight. Last Week: Ranked No. 1. Up Next: vs. Salem.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO