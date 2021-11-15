ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahold Delhaize plans to list online retailer Bol.com next year

AMSTERDAM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize (AD.AS) said on Monday it wanted to spin off its 5.5 billion euro ($6.3 billion) Dutch online retail business Bol.com, which is competing with Amazon.com, and to list its shares in the second half of next year.

Ahold, which operates in the United States and Europe, said it would retain control over the Netherlands' dominant internet shop in the years to come, as it would only list an unspecified limited number of shares.

The move should allow Bol.com to retain its edge over U.S. rival Amazon(AMZN.O), which has expanded its market share in the Netherlands in recent years.

"We see an opportunity for Bol to grow faster", Chief Executive Officer Frans Muller told reporters.

"Both Bol and Amazon in the Dutch market gained share, but the gap we had ahead of Amazon has not changed over time," he added, without providing exact numbers.

Ahold Delhaize shares opened up 4.5% on Monday, leading the blue AEX-index in Amsterdam.

"We believe the Bol.com IPO could provide an additional trigger for the stock", KBS Securities analysts said.

"We would not be surprised to see a valuation of over 5 billion euros (for Bol.com)."

The owner of the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains said Bol.com's revenues and core earnings (EBITDA) were expected to double by 2025, relative to the 5.5 billion euros and around 170 million euros respectively expected for this year.

Muller said around 48,000 Dutch businesses offer their products over the Bol.com platform, which is also active in Belgium.

The second-largest Dutch online retailer, Coolblue, last month shelved its plans for an IPO due to uncertain market conditions.

SHARE BUYBACK AND SALES GROWTH

Ahead of its annual investors day, Ahold also announced a new share buyback worth 1 billion euros starting next year and said it expected its overall sales to continue to grow in 2022.

Sales growth in the 2023-2025 period will accelerate, the company said, as it aims to add 10 billion euros in revenue by 2025.

Total sales of the operator of the dominant Albert Heijn supermarket chain in the Netherlands and Delhaize in Belgium were almost 75 billion euros last year.

Ahold expects online sales to reach 20 billion euros by 2025, Muller said, which is roughly double the previous target for that year.

($1 = 0.8736 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

cbslocal.com

CVS Plans To Close 900 Stores In The Next 3 Years

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CBS) — CVS announced Thursday it is planning to close about 300 stores a year over the next three years, while increasing its offering of health services. The closures will start in spring of 2022. The Woonsocket-based chain said it “needs to ensure it has the right kinds...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Footwear News

Macy’s Launches Digital Marketplace, Further Expanding E-Commerce Potential

On the heels of another strong quarter, Macy’s today announced the launch of a new curated digital marketplace, which will further build upon the department store’s success in e-commerce and digital. The marketplace platform will allow third party merchants to sell their products via macys.com and bloomingdales.com, which will help introduce an expanded assortment of products across multiple categories. Macy’s partnered with marketplace technology company Mirakl to create the platform, which is set to launch in the second half of 2022. The move mark’s Macy’s next step in expanding its already growing digital business. In a call with investors, Macy’s CEO and...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

U.S. Investment Firm Reveals Stake in Ahold Delhaize

Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd., a London-based affiliate of U.S. firm Elliott Investment Management L.P., has revealed that it’s a “significant investor” in retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize, holding an economic interest of more than 3% in the company. According to Elliott, the investment “reflects its strong conviction in the quality and...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Vietnam’s Vinfast plans U.S. listing in a couple of years -CEO

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Vietnamese automaker VinFast plans to list on the U.S. stock market within the next couple of years, its chief executive told Reuters, joining a growing list of electric vehicle startups taking advantage of investor excitement to raise money. VinFast, established in 2017 as part of Vingroup...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law.com

Inflation Spreads to Online Retail, Once a Haven of Discounts

The rise in prices are another sign of how broad-based inflation has become in the country. E-commerce, once the land of discounts and cheaper goods, has become a steady source of inflation in the pandemic recovery. Online prices rose 1.9% in October from a year earlier and 0.9% from the...
BUSINESS
grocerydive.com

Ahold Delhaize puts its faith in e-commerce as it looks to drive growth

Ahold Delhaize expects net online sales across its grocery banners in the United States and Europe to double by 2025, officials of the Dutch retailer said Monday during the company's 2021 investor day. The grocery chain also projects that by 2025 its e-commerce business will be profitable on a "fully...
RETAIL
andnowuknow.com

Ahold Delhaize Banner Food Lion Reveals $50 Million Investment to Bolster Diverse-Owned Suppliers; Meg Ham and James Sills Comment

SALISBURY, NC - As the demand for more diversity across supplier portfolios continues to rise, Ahold Delhaize banner Food Lion has made a $50 million investment to encourage minority-owned businesses. The retailer revealed that it made the deposit to support M&F Bank, the second-oldest minority-owned bank in the United States, providing the institution with greater financial opportunities for the communities it serves including loans to small businesses, investments in technology, and financial literacy programs.
SALISBURY, NC
Silicon Republic

Trustap: Payments technology for a new breed of online retail

This Cork start-up is helping peer-to-peer online traders inspire consumer confidence with an escrow-style payment app. Shopping online can be a high-risk activity for your wallet. As more merchants go online, so too do the scammers out for quick wins from faceless consumers. While there are advantages to e-commerce technology that gives anyone the power to trade online, there are rising risks for businesses and consumers to contend with.
RETAIL
Supermarket News

Ahold Delhaize eyes expedited net-zero target

Ahold Delhaize has moved up its net-zero carbon emissions target by 10 years. The Zaandam, Netherlands-based global food retailer said Friday that the company and its brands now aim to reach net-zero carbon emissions across operations by no later than 2040 (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) and become net-zero businesses across their entire supply chain, products and services (Scope 3 emissions) by no later than 2050.
AGRICULTURE
grocerydive.com

Ahold Delhaize moves up net-zero pledge

Ahold Delhaize said last week it’s accelerating its goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions across its own operations by 2040 — 10 years earlier than previously targeted — and becoming a net-zero business across its entire supply chain, products and services by 2050. The Dutch grocery company has also joined...
AGRICULTURE
Supermarket News

Ahold Delhaize aims to add $11.4 billion in sales by 2025

Atop elevated results a year ago, Walmart recorded robust comparable-sales gains for its U.S. businesses in the fiscal 2022 third quarter, with over 9% growth at Walmart U.S. and a double-digit increase at Sam’s Club. For the quarter ended Oct. 31, Walmart totaled revenue of $140.52 billion, up 4.3% from...
RETAIL
chaindrugreview.com

Ahold Delhaize intros new growth and investment plan

ZAANDAM, the Netherlands — Ahold Delhaize is kicking off a new growth and investment plan designed to support its vision of offering the “leading local food shopping experience for customers,” while also enhancing its digital and supply chain capabilities, and increasing its focus on health and sustainability. The new plan,...
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Ahold Delhaize Aims for Net-Zero Carbon Emissions in Shorter Time

In keeping with its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Ahold Delhaize and its brands have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across their operations by no later than 2040, and to become net-zero businesses across their entire supply chain, products and services by no later than 2050. Additionally, the retail conglomerate has joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C, an international coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders, in partnership with the Science Based Targets initiative and the UN-led campaign Race to Zero. Ahold Delhaize previously worked toward a net-zero carbon emissions target of 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
chainstoreage.com

The online retailer with the lowest prices is …

One retailer has the lowest online prices in every category except pet items, but another is gaining on it. Amazon is the cheapest online retailer in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year, according to the fifth annual “U.S. Price Wars” study from Profitero. The report analyzed prices for 15,530 products across 15 categories from 12 leading online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, The Home Depot and Walmart.
INTERNET
pymnts

Ahold Delhaize Boosts eCommerce Margins on Strong Performance as Third-Party Marketplace

Ahold Delhaize is looking to shortcut its way to eCommerce growth. On a call with analysts discussing its third-quarter financial results, the Netherlands-based global grocery giant touted its digital investments, especially its upcoming Giant Food-branded third-party marketplace, Ship2me, which will sell around 40,000 additional food and general merchandise products. The company has already seen success in other markets with the third-party marketplace approach — its Bol.com marketplace in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, for instance, saw third-party sales grow 25% in the quarter.
RETAIL
grocerydive.com

Ahold Delhaize looks at offering ultrafast delivery

Ahold Delhaize is evaluating whether to launch its own instant delivery service in response to the growing number of startups bringing groceries to customers in less than 30 minutes, the grocer's chief executive said during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. The Dutch retailer saw online sales in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
