Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, KISS And Korn To Headline Rockville 2022

Update: A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson confirmed Huey Haha died on Oct. 25. The spokesperson stated, "The preliminary investigation into that incident indicated no foul play and the investigation was turned over to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office." ______ TikTok star Huey Haha is dead, leaving behind 2-year-old daughter Princess. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Huey's friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos and videos with the 22-year-old influencer, writing, "Used to saying Rip but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the...

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO