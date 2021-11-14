ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaser For New The Beatles Documentary Released

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA documentary on The Beatles, titled The Beatles: Get Back, created by Peter Jackson will be coming out just...

wvli927.com

Rolling Stone

Why ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Is the Whole Beatles Story in One Song

Of all the revelations on the Beatles’ new Let It Be box set, the biggest is the song that didn’t even make the original album. “Don’t Let Me Down” is John Lennon’s raw love ballad to Yoko Ono, much like “Two of Us,” Paul McCartney’s song for Linda. John sounds terrified of the emotional leaps he’s taking, but he leans on the other Beatles to back him up and carry him through the song. You can hear the band develop “Don’t Let Me Down” over the course of the box, until it comes to feel like the whole Beatles story...
MUSIC
Washington Post

How did the Beatles do it? Paul McCartney is finally telling us.

The basics of the Beatles story are a matter of public record — cynical John meets happy-go-lucky Paul, then George and, later, Ringo join a group that cranks out song after song for an all too brief period, then the world’s greatest hit-making machine explodes in a welter of personal and business squabbles. And yet, as Adam Gopnik pointed out in a 2016 New Yorker article, “something mysterious remains, and that mysterious thing, as always in the lives of artists, is how they did what they did.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Paul Mccartney
Peter Jackson
George Harrison
John Lennon
HollywoodLife

Dhani Harrison: 5 Things To Know About George Harrison’s Son

Learn all about Dhani Harrison, the talented musician and son of Beatles superstar, George Harrison!. Arguably the most famous band in history, the Beatles are back in the spotlight with a new three-part docuseries called The Beatles: Get Back. Fans will be treated to never-before-seen footage of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison as they worked on their final album before breaking up in 1970. With lead guitarist George heavily featured in the Peter Jackson project, fans will certainly want to know everything about his only child, Dhani Harrison. Learn all about the young musician and producer, below!
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
albuquerquenews.net

George Harrison's Liverpool home for sale; Beatles rehearsed there

LIVERPOOL, England: The childhood home of Beatles guitarist George Harrison, 25 Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool, is up for auction. Harrison moved to the house in 1949 when he was six years old, and later rehearsed there with John Lennon and Paul McCartney. The Harrison family left the house in...
REAL ESTATE
#The Beatles#Documentary
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney claims he wrote The Beatles song ‘A Day In The Life’ instead of John Lennon

Paul McCartney appears to have changed his explanation about the backstory of ‘A Day In The Life’ and has claimed that he wrote the lyrics – not John Lennon. The former Beatle bassist/vocalist previously said that the ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967) song was inspired by a drugged-up politician who “blew his mind out in a car”. His bandmate Lennon had contradicted him, saying that it was based on the car crash that killed 21-year-old Guinness heir Tara Browne in 1966.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
KTLO

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
republic-online.com

George Harrison's childhood home goes under the hammer

George Harrison's childhood home is up for auction. The Beatles star - who died of cancer in 2001, aged 58 - moved to 25 Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool, in 1949, when he was just six years old, and he even rehearsed alongside John Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney at the property.
CELEBRITIES
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Theory: Paul McCartney of The Beatles is dead

There are many outrageous conspiracies out there. Don’t lie, we all love a mind-boggling conspiracy theory. Well, I am no random YouTuber doing a video, but buckle in because this about to get a little wild. In 1969, a rumor started that Paul McCartney from The Beatles had died in...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Sir Paul McCartney Finally Regained Rights to Most Beatles Songs

The ownership history of the Beatles song catalog is confusing and includes stakeholders like Sir Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, and Yoko Ono. Who owns the rights to the Beatles songs now?. Article continues below advertisement. McCartney regained rights to most Beatles songs in 2017. In 2017, McCartney got back the...
MUSIC
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
MOVIES

