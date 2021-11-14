ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ringo Starr To Teach MasterClass

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRingo Starr will be teaching a MasterClass. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the Beatles member will teach a drumming and...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
wtaq.com

Song featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr found in British attic

LONDON (Reuters) – A previously unheard song featuring Beatles members George Harrison and Ringo Starr was unveiled at the Liverpool Beatles Museum on Wednesday after it was found in an attic last year. Written and produced by journalist and broadcaster Suresh Joshi, “Radhe Shaam” was recorded at London’s Trident Studios...
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Previously Unheard Song Ft. George Harrison & Ringo Starr Released

A previously unheard song recorded in 1968 featuring George Harrison and Ringo Starr has finally been released. Titled “Radhe Shaam,” the track features Harrison and Starr on guitar and drums, respectively. As for how the two Beatles ended up on the track, BBC News reports the song was written and produced by Suresh Joshi, who was a friend of Harrison’s that ended up introducing the guitarist to Ravi Shankar.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘Goodnight Vienna’: Ringo Starr And Famous Friends Strike Gold

’In all the appreciation of the immediate post-Beatles careers of John, Paul and George, it’s too easy to overlook the huge success that Ringo Starr enjoyed in the first few years after the group’s demise. The years between 1971 and 1975 brought him seven US Top 10 singles, two of them No.1s, and a platinum-selling US No.2 album. On November 15, 1974, he kept his run of success going with the release of Goodnight Vienna.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterclass#Beatles
Woodlands Online& LLC

Shelley NG Piano Concert and Masterclass

Ethos School of Music is proud to present Shelley Ng for a concert and masterclass! Shelley is a highly accomplished pianist who has obtained a Master's degree from Rice University and is currently attending the University of South California. She has graced stages all over the world including Hong Kong City Hall, Milton Court in London, and Carnegie Hall. She shines as an enthusiastic and refined player and we are excited to share her talents!
MUSIC
Den of Geek

That Time Ringo Starr Played Frank Zappa in 200 Motels

With Peter Jackson’s re-cut of The Beatles: Get Back coming at the end of November, we are reminded the Beatles were cinematic stars as well as musical artists. Beyond the group’s films, John Lennon played Private Gripweed in Richard Lester’s How I Won the War, and Ringo Starr acted in quite a few films. His choices were far more in keeping with the underground and independent air of the time. Starr starred with Peter Sellars in the anti-capitalist satire The Magic Christian, as the villain in the Spaghetti Western Blindman, and the voyeuristic Mexican gardener Emmanuel in the sex farce Candy. But his most counterculture and independent nod was as Frank Zappa in the film 200 Motels (1971). A special edition of its soundtrack, Frank Zappa 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, is coming out on Dec. 17.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wvli927.com

Pete Townshend Prepping ‘Who’s Next’ Box Set For 2022

Pete Townshend is hard at work on the delayed 50th anniversary Who's Next box set. Townshend took to Instagram to spotlight his new studio space and reveal he had been up for three straight nights sifting through Who's Next and Lifehouse demos. No release date has been set for the collection, which will be released in 2022 — hopefully in time for the album's 51st anniversary.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rick Wakeman: my stories of Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, David Bowie and more

Rick Wakeman likes to keep busy. By the time Classic Rock arrives for our mid-morning interview he has already chauffeured his wife to Heathrow Airport, attended a business meeting in London and returned to his home in Norfolk ("I was so tired on the way back that I had to pull over and sleep in a lay-by.").
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy