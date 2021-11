Chelsea’s interest in Aurelién Tchouaméni is neither surprising nor is it new — nor is any other “big” team’s — and he’s been a frequent name popping up in the rumor mill ever since the summer. Some of the latest from the past few weeks include Le Parisien (via Sport Witness) and Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), with the latter adding that other teams, like Juventus for example, are hoping that Chelsea do not come forward with a concrete offer, since most cannot compete with us financially.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO