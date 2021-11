On Monday, November 29 at 4:00 pm, the County of Mendocino Executive Office – Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, and Mitigation Division (PRRM) will host a virtual Town Hall Meeting for those impacted by the 2021 Hopkins Fire. The event will follow a webinar format, which will provide residents with the opportunity to write in questions. County representatives will be available to provide resources and address community concerns related to fire recovery programs, including Small Business Administration Loans and Debris Removal.

