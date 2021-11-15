Elwha River flooding

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
President Biden ’s physician on Friday determined he was healthy and fit to execute the duties of the presidency following his annual physical the day before his 79th birthday. Biden visited Walter Reed Medical Center for a colonoscopy and a routine checkup. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, broadly determined...
Pregnant women and their babies are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including death and stillbirths, according to new research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study analyzing data from the Mississippi State Department of Health found that the rate of death among...
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city’s mayor called it “an orgy of violence.”. Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations...
Their names are Peanut Butter and Jelly, but a pair of turkeys will avoid being eaten as part of a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich after receiving a pardon Friday from President Biden . ”Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected on their temperament, appearance, and I suspect, vaccination status," Biden quipped to...
Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes, accused of bamboozling investors and patients into believing that her startup Theranos had developed a blood-testing device that would reshape health care, took the witness stand Friday in her trial for criminal fraud. The surprise decision to have Holmes testify so early came as...
(CNN) — All departing flights were briefly halted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday after the "accidental discharge" of a weapon near the main screening area during a busy travel weekend, officials said. "There is no danger to passengers or employees," airport officials said in a short statement on...
