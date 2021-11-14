Courtney Michelle Draws Ire Of Black Twitter After Seemingly Putting Ari Fletcher & Jayda Wayda On Blast

Courtney Michelle , who refers to herself as a Luxury Lifestyle Vlogger, released a video to TikTok that seemingly threw two other Black women entrepreneurs under the bus. In the video, Michelle refers to Ari Fletcher and Jayda Cheeaves AKA JAYDA WAYDA, saying that she doesn’t understand why popular social media personalities are “goals” for others.

In the viral TikTok video, Michelle is seen driving along and opens her video by saying, “I don’t relate to most of y’all because a lot of you look to Ari and Jayda, and, beautiful girls, but like that’s your goals of what you want to be like.”

She continued, “Goals for me is the mom who pulls up to Whole Foods in the brand new Escalade with the Mim Xari stroller, her kids are decked out, Lululemon head to toe, and it’s like 2 PM on a Tuesday, you know she ain’t got no job but she’s living her best life.”

After catching some of the residual flak, Courtney Michelle dipped back into the TikTok well and clarified her statements. Essentially, she states that Ari and Jayada are definitely their own bosses but she claims she’s speaking about the aesthetics of it all and not how they got to the bag. However, the video, on its surface, doesn’t seem to do a good job of why she used Ari and Jayda as an example in the first place.

Black Twitter caught wind of the video and the comments are all over the map as you can imagine. We’ve got the videos and comments below.

I didn’t want to cause uproar on the TL but I had MANY thoughts about this. If we want to call a spade spade, she thinks less of the Ari’s and Jayda’s because they’re too Black for her. Those woman are pulling up in the same cars with the kids in leggings too, but okay. https://t.co/84gBaQzmqk — Kiy (@PinKIYSensei) November 14, 2021

How she know Ari and Jayda don’t be doing that on a regular afternoon? She don’t know them girls. This was really weird. Also, being a mom is not a personality trait and she seems kinda salty that those 2 don’t make it one. They both mothers too. https://t.co/btIVvtYkdG — . (@smoke_nd_pearlz) November 14, 2021

Love Jayda down but not everybody wants and can be the bottle popping, IG influencer rich girl aesthetic. That’s truly okay. — end toxic baby mamaism (@202natt) November 14, 2021

Not her man being Ali from Travis Porter and she acting like that about Ari and Jayda lmao now GIRL pic.twitter.com/2L4gawtdy6 — Rain | Media | Publicist (@BloggedByRain) November 14, 2021

I understand what she’s saying but she shouldn’t have said the names foreal.



Jayda and Ari still gotta work (hostings/clothing/promotions), they aren’t kept women. There are black women who are stay at home moms and kept women who don’t have to do a single thing. https://t.co/VoWFmYflAV — Certfied Corset Girl (@evelynvwoodsen) November 14, 2021

This thread is proof that (some of) y’all’s obsession with being a stay at home mom is because you are obsessed with white womanhood. Because what does Jayda and the club have to do not working at taking care of yourself kids. https://t.co/rWjLuGE14S — born in the fires of chaos (@KiaSpeaks) November 14, 2021

Jayda’s response tho pic.twitter.com/jj8nuqLNtS — Ebbony with 2 Bees (@miss2bees) November 14, 2021

Different than what??? Jayda lives exactly like she described. She wants to live like white people and she should just say that. https://t.co/luAtCfe3JR — stressica (@_JESSrelax) November 14, 2021

paying to go see a rapper’s baby mama in the club is insane fr i don’t care y’all be standing outside in the cold for 30 minutes just to pay to see Jayda shake ass and smoke hookah tell me that’s normal behavior — 𝗔𝗿𝗶 . (@theerealarii__) November 14, 2021

It’s giving “I’m not like those black girls” by bringing up Ari and Jayda. We know what neighborhoods have Whole Foods and what people typically wear Lululemon. https://t.co/lteZRs7Nlq — (@jaylo670) November 14, 2021

Im confused at the difference between the mom she just explained & ari and jayda lmaooo https://t.co/1V1z16O3n6 — 𝓛. (@LondynnMilan) November 14, 2021

Ari and Jayda are like 24, they supposed to be turning up. — Gentrified Microbiome (@Lamiasdottir) November 14, 2021

i saw this coming. i understand her point perfectly. y’all heard Ari & Jayda and running with it trying to make it this big ass problem please y’all do too much. https://t.co/Bw3g8OYeZq — $lim (@iisIandgyaI) November 14, 2021

Ari and Jayda are suburban Black girls https://t.co/4DSZ8fdilX — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) November 14, 2021

