The Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) is the 24th project to feature on Binance’s Launchpool and will operate on the Chiliz Chain. Popular English football club Manchester City FC is launching its own fan token on major crypto exchange Binance. Dubbed CITY, the token will become available on the platform from November 11th on the Chiliz Chain. Furthermore, CITY also operates on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain platform using the BEP-20 token standard. The Manchester City Fan Token comes after another football club, Portuguese giants Porto FC, launched theirs last week with Binance.

MANCHESTER, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO