Roger T. Twigg

November 4, 1966 – November 4, 2021 (age 55) Roger Gordon Jenkins, beloved husband, father, son, grandpa, brother, uncle was welcomed home by our loving Heavenly Father, November 4, 2021. Roger was born on November 4th, 1966 to Gordon and Mary Jenkins in Granger, Utah. Roger started his school years in Salt Lake, and after his fourth grade year his family moved to Newton, Utah to start up a dairy farm. He graduated from Sky View High School and Smithfield Seminary. Roger served a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Christchurch, New Zealand Mission.

NEWTON, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO