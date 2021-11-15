ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTL@BOS: Game Recap

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Bruins at TD Garden. With goaltender Jake Allen listed as day-to-day following a scary collision with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, Sam Montembeault made his third start of the season. It was his first start since October 31...

