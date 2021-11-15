Military Son Disguises Himself As A Buck To Surprise His Parents

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am the primary caretaker of my infant daughter. I do all the middle-of-night stuff, most of the day stuff, and my husband currently sees his role as “helping” rather than “co-parenting.” We’re working on that, but in the meantime my question is about bedtime feedings. Daughter eats much better for me than for her dad—mostly because I keep encouraging the bottle, trying again, and making sure she’s really full, while her dad stops as soon as she turns her head away. As a result, Daughter sleeps well on nights that I feed her, but she still wakes up at 1 or 2 when her dad does. Which means I also wake at 1 or 2 because, again, I do all the night stuff.
