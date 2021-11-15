ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAWS: HOLIDAY exhibition at Marina Bay to stop as per orders by court

industryglobalnews24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA court has ordered the organizers of the KAWS: HOLIDAY artwork to stop their...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

hypebeast.com

The 'KAWS:HOLIDAY' Singapore Installation is Set to Reopen

After being forced into closure due to a legal dispute. Two days after it was reported that an installation by the contemporary artist KAWS in Singapore had been ordered to stop as a result of a court order, its organizers have shared that it is now set to reopen tomorrow, November 16.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaws
Time Out Global

KAWS:HOLIDAY showcase at Marina Bay temporarily halted due to a court order

After much anticipation, the iconic giant sculpture by internationally-renowned artist KAWS has finally landed in Singapore, and is being displayed at The Float at Marina Bay since Saturday – but not without controversy. Titled HOLIDAY, the project features a 42 metre-long inflatable of KAWS' signature character COMPANION posed in a...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

'KAWS:HOLIDAY' Singapore Has Been Ordered To Stop, Due to Court Order

AllRightsReserved and the artist release an official statement. According to reports, the KAWS:HOLIDAY installation at The Float @ Marina Bay in Singapore has been ordered to stop, due to a court order. Reports note that The Ryan Foundation, a non-profit organization promoting arts awareness and developing art projects to build...
WORLD

