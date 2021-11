For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Vaccination mandates have been sweeping across the US, with President Biden's mandate being the most expansive, requiring more than 100 million workers to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or else submit a negative weekly COVID-19 test to their employer. The mandate applies to private sector companies with 100 or more employees, as well as federal contractors and health care workers. At least 27 states have challenged the mandate in federal court since the White House's announcement on Thursday, with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocking the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for employers with 100 or more employees across the nation.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO