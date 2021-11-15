Striking Deere workers to vote this week on new contract offer

(Marne, Iowa) – Officials with the Marne-Elk Horn Telephone Company announced Thursday, that in the next several years, underserved Internet customers in western Iowa will be served with Marne Elk Horn fiber Internet after the company completes fiber projects in the region. The company announced that they have accepted the $4.5 million grant award from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant program, which was announced in September, as well as the locations of the fiber projects they will be doing.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO