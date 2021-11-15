ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Striking Deere workers to vote this week on new contract offer

 5 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – As the strike at a dozen Midwest John Deere plants enters its second month, union workers are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a modified contract offer from the company....

Negotiator for Deere workers in Ankeny dies of Covid

(Radio Iowa) – The lead negotiator for the U-A-W local that represents employees at John Deere’s plant in Ankeny died of Covid the day after the strike at Deere and Company ended. Curtis Templeman‘s death from Covid was announced late Thursday on the Facebook page for U-A-W Local 450. According to a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Templeman had what he thought was the sniffles, but found out he had Covid.
ANKENY, IA
SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
Marne Elk Horn accepts $4.5M award to expand fiber internet further in western Iowa

(Marne, Iowa) – Officials with the Marne-Elk Horn Telephone Company announced Thursday, that in the next several years, underserved Internet customers in western Iowa will be served with Marne Elk Horn fiber Internet after the company completes fiber projects in the region. The company announced that they have accepted the $4.5 million grant award from the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant program, which was announced in September, as well as the locations of the fiber projects they will be doing.
IOWA STATE
Biden appoints Iowa Farm Service Agency chief, USDA rural development director for Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – President Biden has appointed the leader of a climate action group and the Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Senator Joni Ernst a year ago to the top two U-S-D-A posts in Iowa. Matt Russell will be executive director of the Iowa Farm Service Agency which oversees U-S-D-A credit and loan programs as well as conservation and disaster programs. Russell raises cattle and produce on a 110-acre farm near Lacona. His Coyote Run Farm sells grass-fed beef, uses cover crops and grasses to sequester carbon in the soil and was a frequent stop for presidential candidates, including Biden, before the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.
IOWA STATE
USDA Rural Development Invests $11 Million in Rural Community Infrastructure across Iowa

WILLARD, Mo., Nov. 19, 2021 – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small today (Friday) announced that USDA is investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. This community infrastructure funding will benefit nearly 2.5 million people in rural communities (including Kimballton and Red Oak, locally). It also includes $132 million to support health care, food security, and emergency response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.
IOWA STATE
Governor Reynolds extends Harvest Proclamation

DES MOINES – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an extension to the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately (11/18) and continues through November 30, 2021. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
DES MOINES, IA
Feenstra pushes for new source of biomass

(Radio Iowa) – An amendment by Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra to use biomass collected through fire mitigation efforts to produce energy has passed as part of the National Wildland Fire Risk Program. Feenstra, a Republican from Hull says the plan would also bolster biofuels production. The proposal passed the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS

