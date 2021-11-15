Striking Deere workers to vote this week on new contract offer

WILLARD, Mo., Nov. 19, 2021 – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small today (Friday) announced that USDA is investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. This community infrastructure funding will benefit nearly 2.5 million people in rural communities (including Kimballton and Red Oak, locally). It also includes $132 million to support health care, food security, and emergency response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.
