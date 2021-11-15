ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

GBP EUR Looks Ahead to Employment and Inflation Data

By Daniel Wright
poundsterlingforecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP EUR exchange rate was back above 1.1700 after finding some support last week. The pound sterling will look ahead to employment data on Tuesday with inflation set to follow in the middle of the week. The Article 16 Brexit issues still looms as political headline risk. The...

www.poundsterlingforecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Exchange Rate: Week in Review November 20th

The GBP to EUR exchange rate surged this week after strong economic data pointed to an interest rate hike for the UK in December. Stronger unemployment and inflation data will put pressure on the Bank of England to take action and policymakers have been vocal this week. Europe is also seeing inflation, but a larger threat is the latest coronavirus outlook with governments moving towards lockdowns.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Stimulated by UK Retail Sales Rise

The pound clung onto its gains from the previous day on Thursday, hitting a fresh one-week high against the dollar. A dry UK economic calendar meant the UK currency remained propped up by data sets released earlier in the week. The GBP USD rate briefly touched 1.35 as investor expectations...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meyer
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
AFP

France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday that he would not "abandon" fishermen demanding post-Brexit licences for waters off the Channel island of Jersey, escalating a battle of words that could spiral into a trade war. Macron said he didn't want to "make it a subject of the French presidency" But French fishing representatives, as well as regional officials along the Channel coast, say they are losing patience.
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Jumps on December Interest Rate Bets

The GBP AUD exchange rate was 1% higher after the UK released it inflation figures. The latest numbers showed annual inflation had risen to 4.2%. That prompted buying in sterling as traders predict the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates in December. Stronger employment figures and a dovish RBA has added to this week’s move.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Hits New Yearly Highs as Inflation Soars

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.48% on Wednesday after inflation came in above expectations. Sterling saw new highs for the year against the euro at 1.1900 as traders ramp up their rate hike expectations. The GBP to EUR was trading above 1.1916 after falling short of that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Inflation#Eur#British#Coronavirus
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP continues negative streak below 0.8400

EUR/GBP stays under 21-month lows in recent trade around 0.8390. Robust UK CPI data weighed on the pair's health. The euro area fresh COVID-19 spread keeps investors on their toes. The EUR/GBP pair returns below the 0.8400 level, extending the long negative streak and printing new 21-month lows around 0.8390.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar and GBP surge on strong data prints

This week saw the GBP gain sharply on expectations of a December rate hike for the Bank of England. With UK inflation surging higher and employment showing strength the two boxes that the Bank of England needed ticking for a hike have been fulfilled. Will we see the GBPCAD rally higher into next week now? Midweek the US retail sales print rose for the third month in a row and this blew away any consumer fears raised by the poor University of Michigan sentiment reading from last Friday. USDJPY rose sharply on the release. However, it can be argued that the USD rise looks overdone as the Fed is still maintaining its ‘patient’ stance before hiking rates.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Higher on UK Employment and RBA

The GBP AUD exchange rate was 0.60% higher after the UK released its latest employment figures. A record jump in payrolls after the end of the furlough scheme took the unemployment rate to 4.3%. The latest figures give support for an interest rate rise for the British economy, while RBA comments suggest otherwise for the Aussie dollar.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Trying to Recover Ahead of Data

The British pound is again defying the strength of the US dollar. This is again related to expectations of a forthcoming tightening of the Bank of England's policy, despite the setback it suffered from the BoE's recent announcement. Data this week will be important for those expectations. The strength of the dollar pushed the GBP/USD to retreat to the 1.3352 support level at the end of last week's trading, and attempts to recover moved the pair towards the 1.3450 resistance level before settling around the 1.3425 level as of this writing. The Bank of England is hinting at the December meeting as an opportunity to move its policy toward tightening to counter hyperinflation. This explains the recent steadfastness of the pound. Some analysts have noted technical indications that this corrective movement may extend further over the coming days, which will also see signs for the pound from the bank.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye Brexit headlines after hot UK inflation data

GBP/USD has gained traction in the early European session on Wednesday. Annual CPI in the UK jumped to 4.2% in October from 3.1%. Stong chance of BoE rate hike bets remains in place, eyes on Brexit headlines. GBP/USD has edged higher in the early European session on Wednesday with the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP to trend slightly lower over 2022 – Rabobank

“Given that policy tightening is well anticipated by the market, we expect that a December rate hike is only likely to lead to sustainable gains for the pound if it is backed by further strong UK data releases. The better data will likely be needed to erode scepticism over whether the Bank could be making a policy mistake.”
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Higher as Article 16 Fears Recede

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.27% as Downing Street committed to further talks on the Northern Irish border. There were fears that the government would initiate the Article 16 clause immediately after COP26 but that has not been the case. European data saw a drop in the Eurozone trade balance figures.
WORLD
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Lower Ahead of RBA Meeting Minutes

The GBP AUD exchange rate was -0.26% lower ahead of the latest RBA meeting minutes. The Aussie dollar was supported despite the pound sterling faring well against other major currencies. The fears over a return to Brexit-related crisis for the pound receded but the Australian dollar is still in charge.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP May Have Further To Slide

The Currency Pair of the Week this week is GBP/USD because of the reaction from the US Dollar to the recent inflation data. However, it could just have easily been EUR/GBP. The UK is releasing the Claimant Count this week, which will be the first look at jobs data since the furlong program ended on September 30th. On Wednesday, the UK releases their inflation data and on Friday they release Retail Sales (See the Currency Pair of the Week for expectations). There is potential for a great deal of volatility in GBP this week. However, The EU will release CPI data of its own this week. This will be the October Final look. Remember that the EU releases its Flash CPI on the last day of the prior month. Therefore, this number should not add much volatility to the Euro unless there is a big difference between the flash reading and the final print. The flash reading was 4.1% YoY for the headline CPI vs 3.4% YoY in September. The Core CPI was 2.1% YoY vs 1.9% in September.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD struggles around 1.3430 level ahead of UK jobs data

GBP/USD is keeping investors on edge ahead of the release of UK employment data. The currency pair remains affected by multiple factors, Brexit plays a crucial role. Investors fear another lockdown with the rising new covid cases in the UK. GBP/USD continues to struggle around the 1.3430 level heading towards...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerates in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

It’s been a rough November for the Euro, and there’s no reason to think that the situation will improve anytime soon. Rising COVID-19 infection rates and energy supply concerns – Germany announced today it was halting approval of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline – are clouding the near-term economic outlook, leading to murmurs of stagflation in the Eurozone.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy