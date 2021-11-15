GBP EUR Looks Ahead to Employment and Inflation Data

The Currency Pair of the Week this week is GBP/USD because of the reaction from the US Dollar to the recent inflation data. However, it could just have easily been EUR/GBP. The UK is releasing the Claimant Count this week, which will be the first look at jobs data since the furlong program ended on September 30th. On Wednesday, the UK releases their inflation data and on Friday they release Retail Sales (See the Currency Pair of the Week for expectations). There is potential for a great deal of volatility in GBP this week. However, The EU will release CPI data of its own this week. This will be the October Final look. Remember that the EU releases its Flash CPI on the last day of the prior month. Therefore, this number should not add much volatility to the Euro unless there is a big difference between the flash reading and the final print. The flash reading was 4.1% YoY for the headline CPI vs 3.4% YoY in September. The Core CPI was 2.1% YoY vs 1.9% in September.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO