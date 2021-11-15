ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP USD Exchange Rate: The Week Ahead November 15th

By Chris Doane
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pound – which is still reeling from the Bank of England’s (BoE) failure to hike interest rates – plunged to its lowest level against the dollar this calendar year on Friday. Driving its decline was fresh data showing the UK economic recovery is stalling and a stronger dollar, which rallied...

GBP USD Stimulated by UK Retail Sales Rise

The pound clung onto its gains from the previous day on Thursday, hitting a fresh one-week high against the dollar. A dry UK economic calendar meant the UK currency remained propped up by data sets released earlier in the week. The GBP USD rate briefly touched 1.35 as investor expectations...
BUSINESS
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3400, holds onto modest weekly gains

US dollar pullback late on Friday as market sentiment recovers. Pound is set to end the week higher versus the US dollar and above 1.3400. Charts continue to show weakness in GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair rose during the American session and recovered from 1.3406 to the 1.3470 area, trimming losses....
MARKETS
GBP AUD Jumps on December Interest Rate Bets

The GBP AUD exchange rate was 1% higher after the UK released it inflation figures. The latest numbers showed annual inflation had risen to 4.2%. That prompted buying in sterling as traders predict the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates in December. Stronger employment figures and a dovish RBA has added to this week’s move.
BUSINESS
GBP EUR Hits New Yearly Highs as Inflation Soars

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.48% on Wednesday after inflation came in above expectations. Sterling saw new highs for the year against the euro at 1.1900 as traders ramp up their rate hike expectations. The GBP to EUR was trading above 1.1916 after falling short of that...
BUSINESS
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns

GBP/USD steps back after refreshing weekly top on BOE rate hike chatters. UK inflation jumped to over a decade high following upbeat jobs report. EU warned to not start trade war if UK PM Johnson suspends part of Brexit deal. Fedspeak, US data to entertain pair traders amid light British...
BUSINESS
GBP/USD sits near one-week high, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.3500

GBP/USD edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked follow-through beyond the 1.3500 mark. Rising bets for an imminent BoE rate hike underpinned the sterling and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped gains amid Brexit woes. The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias...
MARKETS
GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls looking to seize control amid BoE rate hike bets

GBP/USD got a strong lift on Wednesday amid rising bets for an imminent BoE rate hike. The USD profit-taking slide from a 16-month peak provided an additional boost to the pair. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and capped the upside amid Brexit woes. The GBP/USD pair rallied over 100...
BUSINESS
GBP EUR Soars Again After UK Employment Boost

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.35% after the latest official job figures showed a drop in unemployment to 4.3%. The decline was created by a big beat on new jobs added and will increase rate hike expectations. European GDP data for Q3 came in at analyst expectations.
ECONOMY
GBP/USD Breaking News: BOE Rate Hike Almost Certain On Strong CPI Data

UK Inflation: 4.2%, Est. 3.9%. December rate hike highly likely. GBP/USD upside reversal may continue on strong fundamental data. UK INFLATION BEATS ESTIMATES BOLSTERING DECEMBER RATE HIKE POSSIBILTY. Sterling popped against the U.S. Dollar after the UK inflation print beat estimates (see calendar below). This may well be the final...
BUSINESS
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Trying to Recover Ahead of Data

The British pound is again defying the strength of the US dollar. This is again related to expectations of a forthcoming tightening of the Bank of England's policy, despite the setback it suffered from the BoE's recent announcement. Data this week will be important for those expectations. The strength of the dollar pushed the GBP/USD to retreat to the 1.3352 support level at the end of last week's trading, and attempts to recover moved the pair towards the 1.3450 resistance level before settling around the 1.3425 level as of this writing. The Bank of England is hinting at the December meeting as an opportunity to move its policy toward tightening to counter hyperinflation. This explains the recent steadfastness of the pound. Some analysts have noted technical indications that this corrective movement may extend further over the coming days, which will also see signs for the pound from the bank.
CURRENCIES
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pound Strong Ahead of Inflation Data

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as the bullish set up from the pin bar bounce t the support level identified at $1.3523 did not complete before the London session ended. Today’s GBP/USD Signals. Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas.
CURRENCIES
GBP/USD eases from one-week highs, up little below mid-1.3400s

GBP/USD shot to a one-week high in reaction to hotter-than-expected UK CPI print. Bulls struggled to find acceptance above 100-hour SMA amid persistent Brexit woes. Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and also collaborated to cap gains. The GBP/USD pair surrendered a major part of...
WORLD
GBP USD Buoyed by Upbeat UK Jobs Data

The pound tiptoed higher on Monday, as investors focused on the Article 16 impasse and the likelihood of the Bank of England (BoE) raising interest rates in December. Brussels and London have been at loggerheads in recent weeks after Britain, discontented with the Brexit withdrawal agreement it signed last year, threatened to trigger Article 16 – an emergency clause of the Northern Ireland Protocol – potentially leading to a trade war.
BUSINESS
GBP AUD Lower Ahead of RBA Meeting Minutes

The GBP AUD exchange rate was -0.26% lower ahead of the latest RBA meeting minutes. The Aussie dollar was supported despite the pound sterling faring well against other major currencies. The fears over a return to Brexit-related crisis for the pound receded but the Australian dollar is still in charge.
BUSINESS
GBP EUR Higher as Article 16 Fears Recede

The GBP EUR exchange rate was higher by 0.27% as Downing Street committed to further talks on the Northern Irish border. There were fears that the government would initiate the Article 16 clause immediately after COP26 but that has not been the case. European data saw a drop in the Eurozone trade balance figures.
WORLD
Currency Pair Of The Week: GBP/USD

Although the Q3 GDP for the UK wasn’t as strong as expected, 1.3% vs 5.5% in Q2, the quarter ended on a positive note with a September GDP reading of 5.3%. Will the strong economic print carry over into Q4? Markets will find out this week, as some important data will be released that should move the GBP/USD!
BUSINESS
GBP/USD set to recover towards 1.36 in the coming weeks – Scotiabank

“Payroll data for October showed a 160K increase in employment – following the September end of the furlough programme – and vacancies rose to a new record high. It is the jobs picture that prevented the BoE from hiking rates at its November meeting so today’s solid print increases the possibility that the Bank hikes in December – although markets may go into the meeting with more caution.”
MARKETS
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3430 level ahead of UK jobs data

GBP/USD is keeping investors on edge ahead of the release of UK employment data. The currency pair remains affected by multiple factors, Brexit plays a crucial role. Investors fear another lockdown with the rising new covid cases in the UK. GBP/USD continues to struggle around the 1.3430 level heading towards...
ECONOMY

