Premier League

Norwich hires Dean Smith a week after he was fired by Villa

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich appointed Dean Smith as manager of...

www.thederrick.com

BBC

Dean Smith: Aston Villa sack manager after three years in charge

Aston Villa have sacked manager Dean Smith after three years in charge. Smith, 50, leaves following Villa's 1-0 defeat by Southampton on Friday, the club's fifth successive defeat in the Premier League. Villa are 17th in the league, two points above the relegation zone. "This year we have not seen...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Daniel Farke
chatsports.com

Sacked Dean Smith insists he would have led Aston Villa to a top-half finish in the Premier League if given more time, despite leaving the club in 16th place after five straight defeats

Sacked Aston Villa manager Dean Smith believes he would have ended their slump in form if he had been given more time. The 50-year-old was axed on Sunday after three years in charge with Villa lying 16th in the Premier League. He took Villa back to the top flight in...
chatsports.com

Aston Villa 'eye up swoop for Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand with pressure mounting on under-fire manager Dean Smith after suffering fifth-straight loss'

Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand, with a view to hiring him as their new manager. The Villans suffered their fifth consecutive loss against Southampton on Friday, leaving them two points above the relegation zone and Dean Smith under huge pressure. Hjulmand is on the...
Yardbarker

Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich City manager

The news comes after Norwich sacked German Daniel Farke from his position just hours after the club picked up their first win of the season against Brentford. Smith, who enjoyed an overall quite successful spell as Aston Villa manager, was sacked last weekend the day after Farke was also relieved of his duties.
BBC

Norwich City fans react to Dean Smith appointment

Norwich City has named its new manager as Dean Smith, who was sacked by Aston Villa the same weekend fans' favourite Daniel Farke left Carrow Road. As the Canaries languish at the bottom of the Premier League with just five points from 11 games, do supporters think Smith has what it takes?
World Soccer Talk

Dean Smith named boss of struggling Norwich City

London (AFP) – The Premier League’s bottom side Norwich City on Monday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, tasked with saving them from relegation. The 50-year-old Smith, who was axed by Villa on November 7 after five successive defeats, takes over at Carrow Road...
The Independent

Dean Smith: Norwich appoint former Aston Villa manager as Daniel Farke replacement

Norwich have appointed Dean Smith as their new manager to replace Daniel Farke, only a week after Smith himself was sacked by Aston Villa. Smith takes over at Carrow Road with the club five points from safety and bottom of the Premier League on just five points. His first game in charge comes next Saturday at home to Southampton - the same club he faced and was beaten by in his final match with Villa.Norwich sacked Farke last weekend, despite securing the club’s first win of the season at Brentford, ending his four-year spell in Norfolk.Upon his appointment, Smith reflected...
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Dean Smith to make Prem history

Norwich City boss Dean Smith is set to make a Premier League history this weekend. Smith will become the first ever manager to take charge of successive Premier League matches against the same opponent after taking over at Norwich City. Norwich confirmed the appointment of Smith as their new head...
chatsports.com

Dean Smith wanted swift return to management following Aston Villa sacking because 'that's what I'm good at'... and new Norwich boss is relishing challenge of Premier League survival after putting family trips on hold

Dean Smith is back in management and his rapid return with Norwich is mixed news for his wife. On the plus side, he won’t have so much time on his hands that he ends up checking the fridge for out of date food and nagging Mrs Smith about any issues.
SkySports

Dean Smith believes Norwich have the quality to survive after first training sessions

Dean Smith is convinced Norwich have the quality to survive in the Premier League after seeing positive signs in his first training sessions with his new squad. Smith, named as Daniel Farke's replacement on Monday with the Canaries bottom of the league on five points from 11 games, has only had a couple of days to get to know the players ahead of Saturday's match against Southampton, but has quickly been impressed.
