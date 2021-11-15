MTV Documentary Films takes responsibility for Alysa Nahmias’ Krimes

Alysa Nahmias is an award-winning filmmaker and founder of the Los Angeles-based production company AJNA. Her work has been shown at festivals and exhibitions worldwide, including the Venice Biennale, Sundance, LACMA, and MoMA, and she has made films with and for platforms including Netflix, HBO, PBS, and Al-Jazeera. Her directorial debut about Cuba’s revolutionary architecture, “Unfinished Spaces,” co-directed with Benjamin Murray, won a 2012 Spirit Award, and numerous film festival prizes. Her most recent feature documentary, 2019’s “The New Bauhaus,” explored the life and legacy of renowned artist Laszlo Moholy-Nagy.
