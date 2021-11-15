ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

MTV Documentary Films takes responsibility for Alysa Nahmias’ Krimes

By Oli Hammett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTV Documentary Films has acquired worldwide rights to Krimes, the new feature documentary from filmmaker Alysa Nahmias (Unfinished Spaces, Unrest). The film focuses on Jesse...

CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival Announces 2021 Lineup

The 9th CUFF.Docs Documentary Film Festival will return to Globe Cinema from November 24th – 28th. This year’s festival will be a hybrid event featuring an online component with additional selections (including two shorts packages available to stream on-demand). CUFF.Docs 2021 will present 19 features and 20 shorts, “marking a...
MOVIES
Film series opens with a documentary on life of refugees in U.S.

As West Michigan prepares to welcome hundreds of Afghan refugees into the community in the coming months, the Holland International Relations Commission is highlighting the refugee experience in the U.S. as part of its annual film series. The commission’s annual Reel Time Film Series kicks off on Nov. 22 with...
HOLLAND, MI
Doc NYC 2021: 12 Must-See Films at America’s Biggest Documentary Festival

Like many of its festival brethren, this year’s Doc NYC is returning to an in-person format after going virtual for its 2020 edition. But while the country’s largest documentary festival will be happily welcoming audiences back throughout New York City, a variety of films will still be available for virtual viewing (learn more about them right here). It’s the best of both worlds!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Line to Line: Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival 2021

Barbara Sliepková, Dark Light Voyage, Jihlava, Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival, Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival 2021, Lines, Marta Pulk, Mircea Săucan, Tell Me, The Alert!, Tin Dirdamal. Lines are a bit of a theme at the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival. There are those you expect, greeting you in...
MOVIES
Zinebi Networking. Dokumentalen Sorgunea organises its fourth edition, inviting seven upcoming documentary film projects

Among the industry activities scheduled to unspool at the 63rd edition of Zinebi – Bilbao International Documentary and Short Film Festival, of particular note is the fourth edition of its professional forum for documentary movies, Zinebi Networking. Dokumentalen Sorgunea, which will be held on 16 and 17 November. This activity is aimed at fostering audiovisual production in the field of Basque documentary cinema. This year’s edition will be a particularly important one because, as the Zinebi team has announced, after an especially complicated time dominated by the pandemic, it is now “more necessary than ever to support the Basque audiovisual sector along with its creators and producers”.
MOVIES
DOC NYC 2021 Women Directors: Meet Alysa Nahmias – “Krimes”

Alysa Nahmias is an award-winning filmmaker and founder of the Los Angeles-based production company AJNA. Her work has been shown at festivals and exhibitions worldwide, including the Venice Biennale, Sundance, LACMA, and MoMA, and she has made films with and for platforms including Netflix, HBO, PBS, and Al-Jazeera. Her directorial debut about Cuba’s revolutionary architecture, “Unfinished Spaces,” co-directed with Benjamin Murray, won a 2012 Spirit Award, and numerous film festival prizes. Her most recent feature documentary, 2019’s “The New Bauhaus,” explored the life and legacy of renowned artist Laszlo Moholy-Nagy.
MOVIES
Maine Film Center to host free screening of documentary ‘All Light, Everywhere with producer Jonna McKone

The Maine Film Center will conclude its fall series “Cinema in Conversation: Films of Freedom, Captivity, and Human Rights” with a special screening of the documentary “All Light, Everywhere,” followed by a Q&A with producer Jonna McKone. The film is free and open to the public at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square.
MOVIES
Raymond Lewis Film Wins Best Documentary at San Pedro Film Festival

The long-anticipated basketball documentary film of a local 1970s basketball phenom and City of Watts native, “Raymond Lewis: L.A. Legend” is currently making its rounds throughout the country at selected film festivals in major cities in the U.S. This past Saturday, the film collected its first award by being selected as the “Best Documentary” at the 2021 San Pedro International Film Festival.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Arts
Movies
HBO Documentary Film: BLACK ART: IN THE ABSENCE OF LIGHT – Review

Overview: Firmly rooted in the history of the Black American experience, this film is directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Sam Pollard. It is a vital and illuminating introduction to the work of some of the foremost African American visual artists working today, including Theaster Gates, Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Amy Sherald and Carrie Mae Weems, the film is a testament to the indelible contributions of Black American artists in today’s contemporary art world. At the heart of this feature documentary is the groundbreaking exhibition, entitled “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” curated by the late African American artist and scholar David Driskell in 1976. Debut Date: Tuesday, February 09, 2021.
MOVIES
Paramount+ is home to award-winning MTV documentaries in November

Two award-winning MTV Documentary Films pieces hit Paramount+ in November, with a handful of short films following closely behind. Ascension, which won the 2021 Best Documentary Feature prize at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Sabaya, winner of the 2021 World Cinema Documentary Best Directing Award at Sundance, are now live on the streaming service.
NFL
Paramount Plus Begins Streaming MTV Documentary Oscar Hopefuls (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV Documentary Films’ Hogir Hirori’s “Sabaya” and Jessica Kingdon’s “Ascension” will make their streaming debut on Paramount Plus today as the MTV ramps up its awards campaign for both. Both feature docs are in the running for an Oscar nomination and will become available to stream today at 10 a.m....
TV & VIDEOS
Official Trailer For HBO Documentary Film THE SLOW HUSTLE

Check out this Official Trailer for the HBO DOCUMENTARY FILM “THE SLOW HUSTLE”. From director Sonja Sohn, of Baltimore Rising and star of HBO’s “The Wire”. Executive Produced by Emmy Award-winner Marc Levin. Premieres December 7, 2021 at 8PM ET on HBO and HBOMax. SYNOPSIS:. THE SLOW HUSTLE, a feature...
TV & VIDEOS
Documentary ‘Newtok’ premieres after 4 years of filming

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The village of Newtok is getting on a global stage this week as the documentary, simply named ‘Newtok’, had its world premiere last Saturday in New York City at the annual DOC NYC Film Festival. The film, four years in the making, centers around the Carl...
Knoxville Group Films Documentary

There are a couple of movies with local ties that are garnering attention recently. We’ll look at one today and another tomorrow. First up is Ghostlight, a documentary feature film produced by River and Rail Theatre Company. While the movie remains in production, I was fortunate enough to be invited to a private screen testing for the movie.
KNOXVILLE, TN
‘A Jump Into The Void’ (new documentary film feat. Martin Speake – screening/ Q&A, 13 Nov, EFG LJF, Sands Films Studio)

A new documentary film about Martin Speake’s February 2020 tour with Ethan Iverson, Calum Gourlay and Jeff Willams/ Jorge Rossy will receive its premiere screening this Saturday, 13 November at Sands Films Studio (details and booking link below). Preview by Charles Rees:. Following on from his album Intention (Ubuntu, 2018),...
MOVIES
Kid Cudi's documentary 'A Man Named Scott' is 2021's must-watch film

Kid Cudi is one of the most influential artists of the last decade. Born Scott Mescudi, the Grammy Award-winning artist has influenced generations of stars like Travis Scott, who dedicated the latter half of his stage name to his idol. And he’s worked with some of the industry’s most impactful artists, like his collaboration album with Kanye West, "KIDS SEE GHOSTS."
MOVIES
West Lincoln graduate films documentary in Vale

Remember the good old days when you could go to a video store, pick out a movie and sit down with family and friends and watch it? The days of going to a video store are pretty much gone in this age of streaming content, but many people like Bobby Canipe, Jr. who grew up in the Cat Square area of Vale has fond memories of the time he spent at the Cat Square Superette going through videos and games.
VALE, NC
Cynthia Nixon, Saurav Vishnu Team for ‘Tailing Pond’ Documentary Series, Short Film to Bow on ShortsTV (Exclusive)

Saurav Vishnu’s award-winning documentary short “Tailing Pond” is being expanded into a six-part documentary series with the involvement of “Sex and the City” actor Cynthia Nixon. Nixon narrated the documentary short, which investigates the horrifying effects of uranium extraction on the health of the indigenous population of Jadugora, Jharkhand in...
TV & VIDEOS
‘Paper & Glue’ Film Review: French Muralist JR Serves Up More Faces and Places in Lively Documentary

Most moviegoers will know French artist JR from his stirring collaboration with Agnès Varda, “Faces Places,” the Oscar-nominated 2017 documentary that revealed a friendship steeped in artistic fellowship about the hidden majesty in people whose lives often go unnoticed. Varda’s recognizable haircut and compact size and JR’s spry hat-and-sunglasses anonymity made for a charmingly odd pairing as they bantered and interviewed various laborers across France whose faces became breathtaking murals.
TEHACHAPI, CA

