MTV Documentary Films takes responsibility for Alysa Nahmias’ Krimes

Among the industry activities scheduled to unspool at the 63rd edition of Zinebi – Bilbao International Documentary and Short Film Festival, of particular note is the fourth edition of its professional forum for documentary movies, Zinebi Networking. Dokumentalen Sorgunea, which will be held on 16 and 17 November. This activity is aimed at fostering audiovisual production in the field of Basque documentary cinema. This year’s edition will be a particularly important one because, as the Zinebi team has announced, after an especially complicated time dominated by the pandemic, it is now “more necessary than ever to support the Basque audiovisual sector along with its creators and producers”.

