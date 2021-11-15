NBC renews sci-fi drama La Brea for S2

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. As expected, NBC’s La Brea rebounded after taking a hit in the ratings last week going up against the World Series. The show pulled a 0.58 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 4.7 million total viewers on Tuesday, and it was the second highest rated scripted show for the evening. Currently, it appears to be on track for a second season renewal. Over on Syfy, Chucky slipped to a 0.20 rating with 517 total viewers (including its simulcast on USA), its lowest numbers yet. But NBCUniversal has an ownership stake in the show, and it is probably still doing well enough to get a second season nod. On Monday on The CW, 4400 slipped a tick to a 0.07 score with 354 total viewers. But it airs on the network that prefers to renew shows rather than cancel them, so it should probably be okay. The full ratings for the week will be available in the Tuesday Sci Fi TV Update post.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO