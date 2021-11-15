ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC renews sci-fi drama La Brea for S2

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: US broadcast network NBC has renewed drama series La Brea for...

www.c21media.net

film-book.com

LA BREA: Season 1, Episode 7: The Storm TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s La Brea: Season 1, Episode 7: The Storm TV show trailer has been released. La Brea stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Jag Bal, Vanessa Buckley, Chloe De Los Santos, Nicholas Gonzalez, Zyra Gorecki, Virginie Laverdure, Karina Logue, Stephen Lopez, Eoin Macken, Ione Skye, and Jack Martin. David Appelbaum wrote...
TV SERIES
UPI News

NBC orders Season 2 of 'La Brea'

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it renewed its sci-fi drama, La Brea, for a second season. The time-travel adventure show stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Zyra Gorecki, Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Nicholas Gonzalez, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos and Josh McKenzie.
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: La Brea Rebounds, Chucky Slips, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. As expected, NBC’s La Brea rebounded after taking a hit in the ratings last week going up against the World Series. The show pulled a 0.58 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 4.7 million total viewers on Tuesday, and it was the second highest rated scripted show for the evening. Currently, it appears to be on track for a second season renewal. Over on Syfy, Chucky slipped to a 0.20 rating with 517 total viewers (including its simulcast on USA), its lowest numbers yet. But NBCUniversal has an ownership stake in the show, and it is probably still doing well enough to get a second season nod. On Monday on The CW, 4400 slipped a tick to a 0.07 score with 354 total viewers. But it airs on the network that prefers to renew shows rather than cancel them, so it should probably be okay. The full ratings for the week will be available in the Tuesday Sci Fi TV Update post.
TV SERIES
People

La Brea, NBC's Time-Traveling L.A. Thriller, Renewed for Season 2

The lost Angelenos of La Brea are getting a second season. Seven episodes into its debut season, NBC has renewed the time-traveling thriller for season 2, the network announced Friday. The decision came after the show solidified its spot as the No. 1 new program this fall for viewers aged 18 to 49, reaching more than 47 million viewers across platforms.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Sci Fi#Universal Television#Drama Series#Universal Studio Group#Keshet Studios
Collider

‘La Brea’ Has Been Renewed for Season 2

NBC's surprise hit freshman show La Brea has been renewed for a second season. The series follows the aftermath of a sinkhole that opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling in hundreds of people and building. The survivors of the fall find themselves in a dangerous primeval land, where they must work together to survive. The rest of the world, however, tries to understand why the sinkhole appeared and what to do next.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

Ask Matt: Is ‘La Brea’ Meant to Be a Joke?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek: Prodigy” Renewed For S2

The Paramount+ service has handed out a renewal order for a second season of the animated kids series “Star Trek: Prodigy”. The order comes just two weeks after the show premiered on October 28th and had what the streamer says was the top-performing premiere day out of any originally animated kids series on the platform.
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
c21media.net

Original stars prepare to Party Down again as StarzPlay greenlights revival

Lionsgate-owned streamer StarzPlay has greenlit a revival of the cult sitcom Party Down, with a six-part new season set to begin production next year. Creators Paul Rudd, John Enborn, Dan Etheridge and Rob Thomas are all on board as executive producers, with Enborn showrunning and Lionsgate Television producing. Adam Scott...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Karen Huger Lands ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Spin-Off Show

Karen Huger is living up to her “Grand Dame” title. Because the much-loved reality star has landed her own ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ spin-off show. According to TV Deets, the RHOP favorite has become the first from the revered cast to score her own related series. And Huger’s show is...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

ITV commissions Ghislaine Maxwell documentary from Fremantle ahead of trial

UK broadcaster ITV has ordered a documentary film about Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned socialite and former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, from Fremantle. The doc will feature new interviews with key figures at the centre of the allegations of abuse surrounding Maxwell and her relationship with convicted sex offender Epstein, who died in prison in 2019, including alleged victims and Maxwell’s siblings.
TV SERIES

