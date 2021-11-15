ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Summer Star exec Jason Behan helps ODMedia set up shop down under

By Oli Hammett
c21media.net
 5 days ago

Dutch on-demand content services provider ODMedia has opened an office in Sydney, its first in Australia, headed by industry veteran Jason Behan. Behan joins ODMedia from Sydney’s Summer Star Creative, which he...

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

Related
Advanced Television

ODMedia opens Australia office

ODMedia has announced the opening of a new Australian office. Based in Sydney, the new office is headed by industry veteran Jason Behan, who joins from Summer Star Creative, which he founded, to provide development, management, and distribution services. Prior to Summer Star Creative, Behan was Vice President, Acquisitions for...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Federation Entertainment sets up LA management and production outfit

French drama producer Federation Entertainment is looking to expand its US footprint with the launch an LA-based management and production company. Animal Federation will be led by producers Juan Solá, Nacho Manubens and talent manager Adil Chamakh. All three were born in Spain and have lived in LA for several years.
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Fernando Jerez joins Fremantle Spain to run new factual label En Cero Coma

Fremantle Spain has hired industry veteran Fernando Jerez to head a new production arm dedicated to factual and documentary programme, called En Cero Coma Producciones. The launch of the new label is part of Fremantle’s wider global strategy to grow its footprint in the high-end factual space and follows the creation of UFA Documentary in Germany earlier this year.
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Lifted’s Angela Jain named ITV Studios’ first UK director of unscripted

ITV Studios, the production and distribution arm of the UK commercial broadcaster, has appointed former ITV2 and E4 commissioner Angela Jain as its first director of unscripted in the UK. In this new role, Jain will have overall responsibility for the UK unscripted group, with the MDs of the 11...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Under#Odmedia#Dutch#Summer Star Creative#Vp#Prodco Beyond
c21media.net

Red Arrow Studios sells sales outfit Gravitas Ventures to Anthem for $73m

ProSiebenSat.1 Group-owned Red Arrow Studios has sold its US film distribution business Gravitas Ventures to Anthem Sports & Entertainment for US$73m. Multi-platform media company Anthem has acquired Red Arrow Studios’ majority stake of 62.5% in the LA-based sales outfit. Red Arrow Studios said the decision to sell reflects the strategic...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Channel 4 tours Billionaires’ Paradise with Spun Gold

NEWS BRIEF: Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a four-part factual series from London-based indie Spun Gold TV looking at the luxury lifestyles of residents, expats and visitors to some of the Caribbean’s most exclusive islands. Billionaires’ Paradise: Inside the Caribbean (working title, 4×60’) was commissioned for Channel...
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Did Malaysia Pargo & Brooke Bailey Come to Blows While Filming ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 10?

Malaysia Pargo may have a rocky season 10. “Basketball Wives” star Malaysia Pargo is no stranger to feuds and controversy. On the recent season, she had a sitdown with Jackie Christie after they nearly came to blows. Malaysia felt as if Jackie betrayed her. Jackie was told that Malaysia’s parenting was being slammed in the Atlanta circles. And Jackie’s source said that people had accused her of having her children look dirty on social media. After Jackie shared this with the rest of the cast, it got back to Malaysia. Malaysia felt Jackie’s actions were malicious. However, Jackie said she was just trying to be a good friend. She believed Malaysia needed to know what was being said about her. Despite their previous blow up, they were able to hash everything out and save their friendship.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
Place
Sydney
Country
Germany
Robb Report

Soho House’s New Stores Let You Recreate the Club’s Signature Look at Home

Soho House got into the online retail business back in 2016 with a three-month beta test, selling collections of coveted furnishings to members only. “Members were always asking Nick where we got things” for the houses, says Aalish Yorke-Long, managing director for Soho House Retail. Recognizing an opportunity for brand expansion when he saw one, founder and CEO Nick Jones decided it was time to start producing some items in-house. Now Jones and Yorke-Long are translating that digital store to brick-and-mortar ones, beginning with the debut of a London flagship this past September and, in November, an outpost in Manhattan’s...
HOME & GARDEN
AFP

Fresh Covid demos in riot-hit Netherlands

Dutch coronavirus demonstrators held fresh rallies on Saturday, a day after 51 people were arrested in an "orgy of violence" in Rotterdam that left two people in hospital with bullet wounds. The Netherlands went back into Western Europe's first partial lockdown of the winter last Saturday with at least three weeks of curbs, and is now planning to ban unvaccinated people from entering some venues. Several thousand protesters angered at the latest measures gathered in Amsterdam on Saturday, despite one group earlier in the day having cancelled their rally because of the previous night's violence. Another thousand marched through the southern city of Breda near the Belgian border, carrying banners with slogans such as "No Lockdown".
PROTESTS
Variety

‘Four Journeys’ Review: Chinese Siblings Consider the Long Shadow of the One-Child Policy in a Highly Personal Doc

Many’s the child who, when faced with what they feel is undue criticism or complaint from their parents, has reacted with a standard adolescent whine: “I didn’t ask to be born!” It’s a sentiment that resonates a little differently, however, through “Four Journeys,” in which Dutch-based Chinese multimedia artist Louis Hothothot quite sincerely invites his parents to discuss why they had him, and they explain with some candor their regrets about doing so. The ensuing documentary is a feat of family-therapy-as-art that veers in tone from confrontational to affectionate, but remains engagingly audience-friendly even at its most intimate. Having premiered...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Gtech, KitchenAid, Dyson and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. The big day is now just one week away, but a number of brands and retailers have already started to tease out early deals, from Very, AO and Shark to Boots, Superdrug and, of course, Amazon, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol and games consoles to mattresses and...
SHOPPING
c21media.net

South Korea’s CJ ENM buys Endeavor Content’s scripted business in $775m deal

South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has acquired an 80% stake in the scripted division of LA-based studio Endeavor Content for US$775m. Under the deal, CJ ENM will pay US$665m to Endeavor Content’s Beverly Hills-based parent company Endeavor Group Holdings plus a contribution of US$120m to Endeavor Content’s balance sheet.
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Ukrainian broadcaster joins in with Fremantle’s Game of Talents

Free-to-air channel Ukraine has ordered a local version of Fremantle‘s unscripted variety format Game of Talents. Game of Talents asks two teams of contestants to guess performers’ hidden talents based only on first impressions and a few clues. The show originated with Fremantle’s team in Spain in conjunction with Mediaset...
WORLD
c21media.net

Noah Media Group teams with Formula 1 driver Mark Webber on sports doc slate

UK prodco Noah Media Group has partnered with Australian Formula 1 driver Mark Webber to develop a sports documentary slate. Nine-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Webber joins Noah Media as brand ambassador and executive producer on several upcoming projects, where he will connect the prodco with high-profile sports stars for future doc opportunities.
MOTORSPORTS
Variety

Pathé, Vendôme Scoop Prizes With ‘Coda,’ ‘Farewell Mr. Haffmann’ Sells to Major Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

France’s leading film group Pathé isn’t done earning critical laurels with Sian Heder’s “Coda,” having just won the Hollywood Critics Association’s Spotlight Award, as well as the Hamilton Behind The Camera award for the film’s craft team. “Coda,” produced by Philippe Rousselet’s Vendôme Group and Pathé as part of their production partnership, also received a pair of nods at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards — one for outstanding song, independent film for the song “Beyond the Shore,” and another for outstanding musical performance of a song, for Emilia Jones’ on-screen performance of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now.” An English-language remake of...
MOVIES
c21media.net

Socially conscious comedians to get the Finger at Content London

C21’s upcoming Content London event will see the third edition of the Comedy for Change Finger Awards, honouring comedic projects with a social impact. Sponsored by global TV consultants K7 Media, the ceremony will take place at Kings Place in London’s Kings Cross on December 1 at 18.00 and will be hosted by comedian and former TV exec Cally Beaton.
TV SHOWS
c21media.net

Rakuten TV launches 21 channels in Spain, Italy, France

NEWS BRIEF: Spain-based VoD service Rakuten TV has launched 21 new channels on its service in Spain, Italy and France, across the lifestyle, nature, film, animation, music and culture genres. In Spain, Rakuten has launched US-based Xumo’s Mi Casa, Buen Viaje, Crimen TV, Naturaleza and Pongalo channels, in addition to...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy