Summer Star exec Jason Behan helps ODMedia set up shop down under

Malaysia Pargo may have a rocky season 10. “Basketball Wives” star Malaysia Pargo is no stranger to feuds and controversy. On the recent season, she had a sitdown with Jackie Christie after they nearly came to blows. Malaysia felt as if Jackie betrayed her. Jackie was told that Malaysia’s parenting was being slammed in the Atlanta circles. And Jackie’s source said that people had accused her of having her children look dirty on social media. After Jackie shared this with the rest of the cast, it got back to Malaysia. Malaysia felt Jackie’s actions were malicious. However, Jackie said she was just trying to be a good friend. She believed Malaysia needed to know what was being said about her. Despite their previous blow up, they were able to hash everything out and save their friendship.

