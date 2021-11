True crime is the hot genre at the moment, probably because it’s proof that truth is stranger than fiction. Consider the plot of Tiger King, a docu-series about two rival big cat lovers, one of whom plots to murder the other (but maybe the other is a murderer herself?). Tiger King is about as weird as it gets, and lest you think there couldn’t be more to this story, Tiger King 2 comes out on Netflix this week, so get ready, all you cool cats and kittens.

