Syndicado to shop Leistner’s Forest for the Trees

The number of trees in New York City, both on privately-owned land and in parks and other public facilities, has steadily been growing in every borough, according to a recently-released report by the Nature Conservancy, “The State of the Urban Forest NYC.”. Brooklyn as a whole had a change in...
A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
The flipping of the planet's magnetic pole sounds like the plot of a disaster movie, but it seems to happen cyclically and at somewhat predictable intervals. In fact, for the past 20 million years or so, Earth’s magnetic field has flipped every 200,000 to 300,000 years —although it has been more than twice that long since the last one.
The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
Andrew Cuomo’s ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee and her new man Ben Youcef were seen putting on PDA while walking through Central Park. Radar obtained photos of the newly engaged couple taking a stroll this week. The duo looked to be in love as they were seen embracing each other tightly. Article...
We're working on two comics other than Dark Lines, and from time to time, we would have an idea that would not be tame enough for the Hairball Chronicles comic (about our cats) or would be too impolite for our TourBunny comic (about entitled tourists). It was a source of frustration to find a way to incorporate those, so we decided to branch them off—welcome to Dark Lines. Now we make and publish one of these per week.
A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
There are some foods that we all stick in the refrigerator, and probably shouldn't. Granted, some of these things are just a personal preference. But some of these foods are actually better if they are left out of the fridge. When I was growing up, my parents always kept the...
Join Downtown Port Clinton retail shops, bars, and restaurants in kicking off the Holiday Season with their 6th annual Sip & Shop event on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Port Clinton dignitaries will also flip the switch and light the 20-foot Christmas Tree at the corner...
Jasper, an 8-year-old red fox, possesses an ability that no other red fox has. Jasper not only has the critical role of educating visitors at Lakota Wolf Rescue about foxes like himself, but he also has a unique skill that few other foxes have. Predicting Winter. According to AccuWeather's Jillian...
If you really want the full 'Christmas Vacation' Griswold's cut-your-own tree in the wild experience, you can have it not too far away from the Capital Region. Maybe like me you have seen 'Christmas Vacation' a thousand times, and as laden as it is with mishaps, there is just something you can appreciate about the Griswold family trip in the 'ol 'front-wheel-drive sleigh' to cut down their Christmas tree:
Christmas Tree Permits Go on Sale for Deschutes & Ochoco National Forests. Beginning November 9, Christmas tree permits can be purchased online and at local vendors around Central Oregon for use on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests. Permits will also be available for pick-up at the Sisters Ranger District and Madras Chamber of Commerce — Crooked River National Grassland offices.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time ever, the Soul Train Awards will be held at Harlem’s famed Apollo Theater, and to kick off the celebration, a “Soul Bus” is touring Harlem, Brooklyn and Queens.
CBS2 followed the bus as it made stops along Frederick Douglass Boulevard and delivered a few surprises.
One of the stops was Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, where fans got to spin a prize wheel for BET and Soul Train merchandise.
“Being a minority-run business here in the community that we are, it was great that BET and Soul Train decided to come here and show some love to us,” shop owner Mikey Cole said.
“You better pull up Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, Sunday, the world’s largest soul train line,” rapper Peter Gunz said.
In addition to the ice cream, there was music and, of course, love, peace and soul.
The Soul Train Awards will tape Saturday, and CBS2 will be live from the red carpet at the famed Apollo Theater.
You can watch the ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. on BET.
As we begin to approach late fall on the Evergreen State College campus, trick-or-treating isn’t the only chance for collecting candy during fall; mushroom season is upon us! These fall and winter months are the most productive season for many mushrooms in this area, and after the heatwave this summer, they welcome this downpour of fresh rain. These rains stimulate fungal activity because fungi grows best when there is readily available moisture in the soil. The Evergreen campus provides a rich and bountiful climate for many arrays of different mushrooms. But during these months, the most well-known edible mushroom – the chanterelle (Cantharellus formosus) – has been spotted amongst these parts. The Pacific Golden chanterelles have a shared mycorrhizal relationship with Douglas firs in these woods, which allows them to feed from sugars from the trees. This then provides key nutrients for the mushrooms.
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lions Club is gearing up for the “the most wonderful time of the year,” by selling trees and wreaths to be exhibited in its annual Enchanted Forest at Lions Club Park. Each year, the twinkle of lights shines throughout Lions Club Park as live trees are...
CADILLAC — With the holidays fast approaching, the Huron-Manistee National Forests are offering a free Christmas tree tag to any fourth grade student with the Every Kid Outdoors pass. To obtain a free fourth grade voucher, visit fs.usda.gov/learn/kids/everykid and click on “Get Your Pass” to download a voucher. To purchase...
You know the holidays are near when the tree arrives at Rockefeller Center. The most Christmas-y restaurant in NYC is back. Gabrielle Carlson’s holiday sale is here too. But let’s not forget fall, and there are some great tours at Central Park. Valerie Smaldone reviews Caroline, or Change, now at the Roundabout—let’s just say, it’s not glowing. Heading to the museums? Check out Jennifer Park at the Whitney and diamonds at the Museum of Natural History. The Broadway Babe is back with her online picks this week. Our Roving photographer reports in from Virginia Beach. And check out even more highlights of things to do below.
Comments / 0