This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers performed a traffic stop on a silver mini van as the vehicle had an expired temporary tag. The traffic stop took place in the area of South Grand Avenue and West 6th Street. Officers spoke to the driver, and performed a computer check through Dispatch, whereupon it was learned that the driver had an active Probation Violation warrant from Pettis County on original charges of Receiving Stolen Property with a $5,000 cash or surety bond. Amber Dawn Brandes, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO