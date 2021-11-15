Chargers' 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings by the numbers

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
Kirk Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Conklin, Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and a score, and the Minnesota Vikings bounced back after a trying couple of weeks to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 Sunday. Justin Jefferson had nine receptions for 143 yards to help...
LOS ANGELES, CA (KFYR) - For the first time in almost a month, the Vikings picked up a win as they knocked off the Chargers 27 to 20. Dalvin Cook would run in a one-yard score with 9:29 to go to eventually put the game on ice. The Vikings (4-5)...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Vikings stopped their two-game losing streak with an impressive 27-20 victory over the Chargers on Sunday. The Vikings, now 4-5, return home after trips to each coast the past two weeks to face the Packers for the first time this season. After two games of limited...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Mike Zimmer wasn’t too happy his offensive coordinator had publicly stated the Minnesota Vikings needed to get the ball more to Justin Jefferson. Then again, that had seemed pretty obvious. In the previous two games, the star wide receiver was targeted just nine times and had just...
PHILADELPHIA – A few days before Veterans Day, the sold-out crowd at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday watched the Eagles continually salute the military members that were in attendance to watch the Eagles take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Offensively, instead of watching the ball fly constantly through the air, they saw a ground and pound attack that looked like an Army-Navy game instead of an NFL game.
This weekend, the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers will cross the mighty Mississippi River to face the 4-5 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Unless anything suddenly changes in regard to the playing status of their proudly unvaccinated quarterback (not to be confused with Green Bay’s “fully immunized” but also unvaccinated so-called “leader”), the Vikings will have Kirk Cousins starting under center on Sunday.
VIKINGS (3-5) at CHARGERS (5-3) Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. Sunday. Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin. Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber. Series: Vikings lead 7-6 Line: Chargers by 3. The Vikings will play their first game in...
After a stellar offensive performance against the Eagles last week, Justin Herbert put up a dud alongside offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi in a game where points were way harder to come by than you would have initially expected. Against a Vikings defense missing almost half of their starters, Herbert completed 20-of-34 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown with a bad interception in Chargers territory.
Kirk Cousins spoke with Laura Okmin about the Minnesota Vikings' close victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and how badly they needed this victory. Justin Herbert and the Chargers lost to the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Here are photos chronicling many of the game's biggest moments.
