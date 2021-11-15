ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Auburn QB Nix says he will have ankle surgery

By ESN Feeds
 6 days ago

Bo Nix will miss the rest of the regular season...

Auburn offense moving on after injury to Nix

With starting quarterback Bo Nix suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State, the Auburn offense will prepare to move on in its remaining three games of the season. Head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed on Monday that Nix would be out for the remainder of the regular season...
Auburn Loses QB Bo Nix and Kicker Anders Carlson For the Rest of the Year

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn placekicker Anders Carlson will be out for the season with an ACL injury while quarterback Bo Nix had season-ending ankle surgery. Coach Bryan Harsin said that Monday’s surgery on Nix was successful, ending his season and his streak of 34 consecutive starts. Carlson and Nix were both hurt in Saturday’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State, when the Tigers blew a 25-point lead. Carlson had made 14 of 21 kicks. Quarterback T.J. Finley, who started five games for LSU as a freshman last season, will start Saturday at South Carolina.
Bo Nix
Auburn's Finley takes reins, advice from hurt Nix

AUBURN — As T.J. Finley put on his helmet and prepared to lead Auburn's offense onto the field in the final minutes of a tense September game against Georgia State, Bo Nix gave him one word of encouragement: "Operate." Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
Nix now all time leader in total offense by Auburn quarterbacks

Bo Nix (10) warms up before a football game between Ole Miss and Auburn on Oct. 30, 2021, from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL, USA. Bo Nix has added another Auburn record to his resume. With his 23-yard pass to Kobe Hudson in the second quarter of the game against...
Will the Auburn Tigers Win without Bo Nix?

The Auburn Tigers are playing against South Carolina this Saturday, but how will they do without their star quarterback?. The Auburn Tigers are down 2 players for this upcoming game and for the rest of the season. This previous game against Mississippi State left. Quarterback Bo Nix with a severe...
What Does Auburn QB Bo Nix HAVE to Do & AVOID vs Mississippi State??

In this video, we look at a few plays from Bo Nix and talk about what he needs to do and what he needs to avoid against the Mississippi State defense. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
Bryan Harsin discusses Bo Nix' ankle surgery, praises his toughness

Bryan Harsin announced that Bo Nix had successful ankle surgery on Monday following the loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. Harsin also said that Anders Carlson suffered an ACL injury, and will have surgery soon, as both players are out for the season. Harsin was asked about Nix playing with the injury in the game against State.
Auburn football rumors: Bo Nix benched with broken ankle?

There is no rumor mill like the Auburn football rumor mill, but this rumor appears to be pretty serious. The Tigers lost at home to Mississippi State in a devastating fashion, the cherry on top being when T.J. Finley came in on the last drive and fumbled the ball away to the Bulldogs.
Auburn’s Nix, Carlson out for season

AUBURN — Auburn placekicker Anders Carlson is out for the season with an ACL injury while quarterback Bo Nix had season-ending ankle surgery. Coach Bryan Harsin said that Monday’s surgery on Nix was successful, ending his season and his streak of 34 consecutive starts. Carlson and Nix were both hurt...
Bo Nix releases statement after reports of injury requiring surgery

Bo Nix’s 2021 season appears to be coming to an end due to an apparent ankle injury suffered during Saturday’s loss against Mississippi State. On Sunday, multiple reports stated that the injury was serious enough to require surgery on Monday. That means that TJ Finley will be the Tigers’ starting quarterback moving forward, starting Nov. 20 against South Carolina and then on Nov. 27 against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.
Nix receives support following season-ending ankle injury

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix received support from current and former Auburn players alike after announcing his season-ending injury on social media on Sunday. Former quarterbacks, current basketball and football players and most everyone in between sent words of encouragement to the third-year quarterback, with the word “tough” being used the most to describe Nix.
Auburn players react to Bo Nix injury news

Confirming a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Bo Nix added salt to the wounds created from Saturday’s 43-34 loss against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare. Shortly after Nix posted his diagnosis on Instagram, AL.com reported kicker Anders Carlson will be unavailable for at least next week’s game and possibly the Iron Bowl.
