Society

Revealed: The match at centre of Vaughan-Rafiq allegations

SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky Sports footage from 2009 shows Michael Vaughan...

www.skysports.com

The Independent

Lord Patel apologises to Azeem Rafiq over handling of racism allegations

New Yorkshire chair Lord Patel has apologised to Azeem Rafiq over the county’s handling of his racism and bullying allegations. The county have been widely criticised, with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s suspension of their right to host international matches and other major games set to hit their finances hard, alongside sponsors walking away.
SOCIETY
firstsportz.com

Michael Vaughan dropped from BBC’s radio show over allegations of racism

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has dropped former England captain Michael Vaughan from its radio show. Vaughan has been associated with BBC 5 Live’s ‘The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show’ since 2009 as an expert. But he will not be featuring on the show on Monday due to the suspension which might be extended.
SOCIETY
SkySports

Adil Rashid: England bowler backs Azeem Rafiq's allegation Michael Vaughan made racist comment about Asian Yorkshire players

Adil Rashid has corroborated an accusation of racism against former England captain Michael Vaughan made by their former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq. Rafiq made allegations of institutional racism against Yorkshire, whom Vaughan formerly captained and Rashid still plays for. Rafiq claimed that Vaughan said to a group of the team's...
SOCIETY
Michael Vaughan
Adil Rashid
Telegraph

BBC pull 'Tuffers and Vaughan' radio show from schedule after Azeem Rafiq allegations

Michael Vaughan’s regular BBC show was pulled from the air on Monday night amid an ongoing row over Azeem Rafiq’s accusation England’s 2005 Ashes-winning captain made racially-insensitive comments at Yorkshire. Vaughan was on Friday stood down from Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan programme after conflicting recollections surfaced within hours...
SPORTS
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq to be quizzed on racism allegations at Yorkshire

The Yorkshire racism scandal reaches parliament on Tuesday morning as Azeem Rafiq appears before MPs.The county’s former spinner said it is “time for truths” on Monday as he prepared for the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing in Westminster.Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq will be able to comment on all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire without fear of legal reprisal.The 30-year-old, whose second spell at Headingley ended in 2018, initially voiced his claims in an interview in September 2020. A protracted investigation by Yorkshire eventually concluded he was he was a victim...
SOCIETY
Reuters

England's Rashid backs up Rafiq over racism allegation

Nov 15 (Reuters) - England leg-spinner Adil Rashid on Monday became the third player to say he heard Michael Vaughan question the number of players of Asian heritage turning out for Yorkshire in 2009, an allegation the former England captain has denied. The BBC dropped Vaughan from a radio show...
SOCIETY
#Sky Sports
The Associated Press

Adil Rashid backs up racism allegations against Vaughan

England cricketer Adil Rashid has backed up allegations that former national captain Michael Vaughan used racially insensitive comments toward a group of players of Asian ethnicity at county club Yorkshire. Vaughan has denied the allegation — made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq in a report into what he described...
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Michael Vaughan says alleged racist comment ‘simply never happened’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has repeated his denial of making racist comments to a group of Yorkshire team-mates, refuting what he calls a “completely false accusation” after England star Adil Rashid supported Azeem Rafiq’s claims. Vaughan, who remains one of English cricket’s best known figures for his on-field achievements...
SOCIETY
Shropshire Star

Racism cost me my cricket career – Azeem Rafiq reveals extent of harrowing abuse

The former Yorkshire cricketer detailed his experiences during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing. Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has laid bare the full extent of his harrowing experience of racism in cricket during an explosive and emotional appearance in front of MPs. Rafiq has been waiting for...
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq allegation brings Yorkshire scandal to England dressing room

Azeem Rafiq said it was his "dream" to play for England, but rather than runs and wickets it is his words that may end up having a lasting effect on the national team. Rafiq's emotional and extraordinary testimony to a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday was the moment that the Yorkshire racism scandal crashed into the England dressing room.
WORLD
newschain

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq breaks down in tears in front of MPs as he reveals he was constantly called the ‘P’-word at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq fought back tears as he told MPs the word ‘P**’ was “used constantly” across his two spells at Yorkshire and no one in leadership challenged it. Rafiq first alleged racial harassment and bullying against the county and accused them of institutional racism in September last year, with the club launching an investigation soon afterwards.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Cricket got caught but racism is widespread across sport, claims Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson says the racist abuse suffered by Azeem Rafiq will have been repeated in many other sports and that cricket is simply “the one that’s been caught”.Rafiq’s testimony to MPs this week has opened up a crisis in his sport, with the Government demanding action from the game’s leaders to tackle the problem of discriminatory behaviour.Robinson, who enjoyed huge success in both rugby codes and starred in England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup win, says he experienced racist abuse from coaches and spectators during his career and that racism has become a “normal occurrence” in 21st century Britain.“Cricket is not...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq sorry for anti-Semitic messages – timeline of cricket racism crisis

The fall out of Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq’s explosive and emotional appearance in front of MPs continued on Wednesday.Rafiq aired his full and harrowing allegations in the public arena at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing on Tuesday.Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of developments in the Yorkshire racism crisis so far.September 2, 2020 – In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19 captain Rafiq reveals: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire” over what he describes as “institutional racism” at the county.September 3, 2020 – Yorkshire chairman...
SOCIETY
SkySports

Trans Awareness Week: Goal Diggers FC's Paula Griffin on beating cancer, coming out, and finding inclusive football

Before attending her first Goal Diggers FC session in Hackney, Paula Griffin walked around Haggerston Park, deep in thought. "Even though the club had been really encouraging when I got in touch, I was worried about what the players might think of me, a trans woman," she says. "But as I nervously walked up to the pitch, the membership secretary Gaia bounded up, introduced me to everyone, and got me started.
PREMIER LEAGUE

