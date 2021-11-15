Literary Remixes: From Little Women to the New Testament

(Alexandria, MN) Alexandria Area High School Theatre Department will bring a classic American novel Little Women to life in the AAHS Performing Arts Center November 18-21. Based on the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women follows the March sisters and their journey into adulthood in Civil War-era New England. Imaginative and fiery Jo dreams of being a writer, yet feels tied to her home in Concord, Massachusetts, where her sisters Meg, Beth, and Amy reside. Her great-aunt March promises to take her to Europe, her mother Marmee longs for her father to return from the war, and her friend Laurie wants her to stay in Concord. All the while, her travels are tugging her heart elsewhere. A coming of age story for the whole family with music by Jason Howland and Mindi Dickstein, Little Women the Musical is about the power of sisterhood.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO