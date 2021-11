A survey of 100 senior estate agency figures, commissioned by Landmark Estate Agency Services (which is in the business of proptech for the estate agency industry), has been compiled into an ‘Estate Agents of the Future’ report, looking back at what lessons the pandemic has taught estate agents, as well as considering where improvements in businesses could be made, the appetite for technology adoption, and what the estate agent of the future might look like.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO