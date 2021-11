Pop princess Taylor Swift has a reputation for being one of the most genuine and kind-hearted artists of our time – and she's certainly lived up to it. She goes above and beyond for her fans, famously covering tuition fees for struggling university students, even buying one fan a house, and in her hometown of Nashville, she paid for three months of health insurance for the entire staff of local record store, Grimey's, which was struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

