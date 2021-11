With Disney+ confirming a second season of the animated series What If...? is in the works, Marvel Comics is dipping its toes back into the multiverse with a Wolverine-focused teaser. What If...? is the first animated series to take place inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It featured actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston, and more reprising their MCU roles as various new realities were introduced. Season 1 concluded in October, and the second season was officially announced on Disney+ Day. Marvel Comics appears to be announcing a new What If...? project in the near future, and one of its starring characters is a slightly different take on Wolverine.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO