ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Launches 27 shot attempts Sunday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

LaVine registered 29 points (11-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Bulls Notes: White, Dosunmu, LaVine, Caruso

Bulls guard Coby White could be cleared to return Monday if he responds well to a pair of weekend workouts, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. White, who underwent shoulder surgery in June, practiced with the team today and took part in a five-on-five scrimmage afterward with a few players and coaches. He’s scheduled for another workout Sunday and will return to the lineup if that goes well.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine has the dunk of the season

The Chicago Bulls continue to put up impressive win after win. The latest came in Wednesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Each team went into the game with a record of 7-3 and was looking to build on it. The Bulls prevailed to get that 8-3 record thanks to a 117-107 victory.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Zach LaVine reacts to Joel Embiid almost knocking out Lonzo Ball

In the midst of a tight battle between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid lost control of the ball and immediately thought it was a foul. When not given a call, he swung his arm in frustration and almost knocked out Lonzo Ball in the process. Had the Chicago point guard not been aware of the situation, he could have been seriously injured. Here were star Zach LaVine’s thoughts on the situation, per Cody Westerlund:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
New York Post

Zach LaVine’s partner Hunter Mar celebrates breakout season on Instagram

Zach LaVine’s biggest cheerleader knows he’s on the money. During the Bulls’ game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in Portland, LaVine’s longtime love Hunter Mar posted a video to her Instagram Story of the Chicago guard scoring a basket. Captioning the clip with four emojis of the money mouth face, LaVine later shared the same highlight on his own Instagram Story.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Does Marvel's Eternals Predict Zach LaVine Will Re-Sign With the Bulls?

Does Marvel's Eternals predict LaVine's Bulls' future? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continued with the opening of Eternals nationwide this weekend. The 26 films of the MCU are a cultural phenomenon and just maybe they are helping predict what’s in the future for the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: One board shy of double-double

LaVine posted 32 points (12-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Saturday's loss to the 76ers. LaVine has ended just one rebound away from putting up a double-double in each of his last two contests, and he has also scored at least 22 points in six games in a row -- with his scoring output increasing in each one of those contests. He's averaging 26.3 points per game in that span.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Fantasy#Fg
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Disappoints despite 23 points

LaVine recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during a 119-93 loss Friday against the Warriors. LaVine's team-best point tally didn't compensate for the zero assists and seven turnovers, both his worst marks of the season. He regularly supplies a good amount of fantasy value by recording serviceable tallies concerning those other two statistical categories. Before losing to the Warriors, LaVine averaged 4.2 assists and 2.5 turnovers across his last 11 games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Sharp from field in win

LaVine accumulated 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Mavericks. LaVine continues to be one of the two driving forces behind the Bulls offense along with DeMar DeRozan, but the former Timberwolves guard did most of the heavy lifting in this one. He has scored at least 20 points in all but one game this season, and while he is capable of contributing in other categories as well, most of his fantasy value will be strictly tied to his scoring figures. He should be just fine as long as he stays healthy, since he has a clear, established role as one of the Bulls' go-to players on offense.
NBA
ESPN

Ball, LaVine lead Bulls past Mavericks 117-107

CHICAGO -- — There is no secret to Lonzo Ball's improved 3-point shooting. He put the work in, and it's paying off. He has come a long way from long distance. “It's night and day now,” he said. Ball made seven of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers and Zach LaVine scored 23...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls' Zach LaVine threw down a 360 degree slam dunk and NBA fans were in awe

It’s still early in the 2021-22 NBA season, but it’s safe to say Zach LaVine has provided us with the best dunk we’ve seen thus far. On Wednesday, in the final two minutes of the Chicago Bulls match against the Dallas Mavericks, the home team was looking to close out a win. Alex Caruso started off the play with a steal off a botched pass from the Mavericks. Lonzo Ball then tossed a dart down the court to LaVine with a brilliant throw that’d make any quarterback jealous.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Steve Kerr Praises Zach LaVine's Role Acceptance During Olympics

Steve Kerr praises LaVine's role acceptance during Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine left a lot to be impressed by during his stint with USA Basketball's men's team at the Tokyo Olympics. Shooting 60 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range, the Chicago Bulls...
NBA
Sporting News

Bulls duo Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on track for historic scoring season

The Chicago Bulls' dynamic duo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine continues to pile up the points as they propel their squad to a 7-3 start to the season. Against arguably the best scoring duo in the league, in Kevin Durant and James Harden, it was the Bulls wing tandem that looked the more fitting of that title as they combined for 52 points in a 118-95 victory to halt the Brooklyn Nets' five-game win streak.
NBA
USA Today

DeRozan, LaVine in double digits, Bulls end Clippers' streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Zach LaVine added 29 to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Los Angeles Clippers 100-90 on Sunday night, ending the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak. Lonzo Ball had 10 points for the Bulls, who used generous amounts of Los Angeles-area talent...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy