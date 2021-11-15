Bulls' Zach LaVine: Launches 27 shot attempts Sunday

LaVine accumulated 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over the Mavericks. LaVine continues to be one of the two driving forces behind the Bulls offense along with DeMar DeRozan, but the former Timberwolves guard did most of the heavy lifting in this one. He has scored at least 20 points in all but one game this season, and while he is capable of contributing in other categories as well, most of his fantasy value will be strictly tied to his scoring figures. He should be just fine as long as he stays healthy, since he has a clear, established role as one of the Bulls' go-to players on offense.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO