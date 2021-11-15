ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Bank CEO calls on central banks to fight inflation

By Reuters
 5 days ago
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Central bankers must change course to fight accelerating inflation, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on...

stockxpo.com

Deutsche Bank Names Alexander Wynaendts as Next Chairman

Deutsche Bank AG said it picked Alexander Wynaendts, an outsider with experience in insurance and banking, to be its next chairman. Mr. Wynaendts, a 61-year-old Dutchman, was the chief executive officer of Dutch insurer Aegon NV for 12 years through 2020. He began his career at lender ABN Amro NV, where he spent 13 years in private and investment banking in Amsterdam and London, Deutsche Bank said in a statement Friday.
Reuters

BoE's Bailey says fear is inflation 'elevated for longer' - paper

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said his concern on the inflation outlook is that it could be "elevated for longer" but there is also a chance that inflation does not prove as persistent as feared. Earlier this month the BoE forecast inflation would reach...
Tom Sims
American Banker

Deutsche Bank calls board meeting to discuss chairman successor

Deutsche Bank plans to hold an extraordinary supervisory board meeting this weekend where it will discuss candidates to succeed chairman Paul Achleitner, according to people briefed on the matter. A decision on the successor could come as soon as the next few days, said the people, who asked not to...
Reuters

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank warn on inflation; BNP wants growth

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Germany's two top banks, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), warned about inflation on Friday, while the chairman of BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) said the real issue is growth. The bankers were speaking at a conference in Frankfurt as investors closely watch...
MarketWatch

Dollar climbs against Turkish lira after central bank cuts rates by a full point

The dollar rose to 10.7739 Turkish lira from 10.6281 lira after the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey cut interest rates by a full point, to 15%. "The Committee evaluated the analyses to decompose the impact of demand factors that monetary policy can have an effect, core inflation developments and supply shocks and decided to reduce the policy rate by 100 basis points to 15 percent. The Committee expects that the transitory effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond monetary policy's control on price increases will persist through the first half of 2022," the central bank said.
FXStreet.com

Central banks in focus

Central banks are heavily in focus on Wednesday as we get a bunch of inflation data from across the globe and hear from a number of policymakers whose views on the trend will set the tone for the markets. Stock markets have been struggling to build on a strong earnings...
Reuters

Australia's central bank again dismisses calls for 2022 rate hike

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s top central banker has again pushed back against market wagers for a rise in interest rates next year, arguing that home-grown inflation was likely to lag well behind the spikes seen in some other developed nations. Speaking on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip...
BBC

Philippines central bank boss says inflation biggest challenge of 2022

Inflation will be a bigger threat to economies next year than Covid-19, the head of the Philippines central bank has told the BBC. Benjamin Diokno also said he believes his country's economy will return to pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022. "We expect the economy to be back to where it was...
FXStreet.com

Central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation

The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.38 levels and traded in the range of 74.38-74.54 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed at 74.44 levels. The RBI set the reference rate at 74.4694 levels. The USDINR slipped on account of strong gains in domestic and Asian equity indices, which rose tracking sharp gains in US stocks. However, losses in the pair were limited as the dollar index moved near 15-month highs against major currencies because investors expected the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected after data showed that US consumer prices rose to a near 31-year high in October.
Reuters

Former Deutsche Bank CEO and chair Hilmar Kopper dies at 86

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) announced on Friday that its former chief executive and chairman Hilmar Kopper has died at the age of 86. His death followed a brief severe illness, the bank said. Kopper oversaw the nation's top lender during a period of rapid global expansion....
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bank of Idaho CEO Calls on Congress for Data Security Standardization

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Bank of Idaho President and CEO Jeff Newgard testified Wednesday before the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions. Newgard testified as a representative of The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICB), calling on Congress to extend Gramm-Leach-Bliley...
Forbes

Central Bank Ragnarok: Inflation May Be Here To Crush The Gods Of Money Printing

As I wrote about last month, my wife and I have been on an Avengers binge. My young son recently convinced us to watch “Thor”, and we are on the third edition of that goofy and arrogant hero’s antics. In this one, for those who don’t remember, Thor’s older sister Hela returns and amongst other things demolishes Thor’s hammer like it was made of glass.
