Harry Tincknell and Mazda took over the lead of the Motul Petit Le Mans thanks to a bit of luck followed by a bit of strategy. Tincknell entered the pits around 28 minutes in, just before Dwight Merriman crashed the No. 18 Era Motorsport ORECA LMP2 car coming out of Turn 12 and the pits were closed. When the pits opened, Tincknell followed the rest of the DPi field into the pits, stopped to top off fuel and emerged at the head of the field with the same fuel load as the rest. When the race restarted after a long yellow to rebuild the tire wall on the front straight, Tincknell proceeded to put a nice gap on the field and setting new fast lap for the race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO