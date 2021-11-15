Everything Announced on Disney+ Day

Disney is offering a limited-time deal for new and returning Disney+ subscribers who sign up during the weeklong celebration of Disney+ Day. The event, commemorating the second anniversary of Disney+ on Friday, November 12, spans company-wide promotions and additional content from the streaming service's brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and a special short starring The Simpsons. Here's how to unlock a reduced price in time for Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise, streaming for all subscribers on November 12, along with the streaming debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more Marvel Studios movies in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio for the first time.
