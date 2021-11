MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that all Minnesota adults are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, you are now eligible and encouraged to get a booster. This news comes as cases continue mounting just on the cusp of the holidays. “We will always prioritize the safety of Minnesotans—and right now, in the middle of a surge in cases, that means opening up booster doses to all adults,” Walz said. “Cases are rising, community...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO