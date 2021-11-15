Hooded Men Robbed a Bitcoin ATM in Barcelona

Leading Cuban protest leader Yunior Garcia acknowledged Thursday that his flight to Spain following pressure from the authorities on the island was a "painful blow" to the opposition movement.
Garcia, who arrived unexpectedly in Madrid Wednesday with activist wife Dayana Prieto on a tourist visa, added he has no intention to seek asylum in Spain, and had left Cuba because he faced a "living death".
The 39-year-old actor and playwright is the founder of online discussion group Archipelago which had called for protests in Cuba on Monday that were blocked by the Cuban government.
"I understand that it was a painful blow," he told a news conference in Madrid when asked about the disappointment expressed by other Cuban dissidents over his abrupt departure.
