American journalist Danny Fenster released from jail in Myanmar

By Pauline Lockwood, Diksha Madhok, Cape Diamond, Bex Wright
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
American journalist Danny Fenster has been freed from prison in Myanmar, according to a Myanmar military official and former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, who had been on a private humanitarian visit to the...

#Military Junta#Burma#Political Prisoners#American#Frontier Myanmar
