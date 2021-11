The following statement was provided by Chris Oxenham (member of the Howard County Councilmanic Redistricting Commission):. This afternoon the Howard County redistricting commission voted in favor of map E over map F by a 4 to 3 vote. As expected the vote went by party lines. All of the commissioners took time out of their schedule to work on this very difficult task. It was a pleasure getting to know my fellow commissioners. While the vote ended in disagreement, the commissioners worked together in a very respectful manner.

